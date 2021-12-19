ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

House hunt Clinton: See what’s on the market now

Clinton Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Clinton, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJoz5_0dR5wcxt00

300 W Main Street, Calhoun, 65323

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 905 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute 3 bedroom home (4th bdrm in Mother In-Law Qtrs with 1/2 Bath) in Calhoun city limits. Close to Clinton and Truman lake on 2 city lots, and not far from the Katy Trail! So many nice features! 2 wood stoves for heating, one in the home and one in the 19' x 35 1/2' garage/shop. All this home needs is your personal touches. Please call for a showing today while you have time. This one will go fast! This house is selling as is. The mother in law qtrs have previously been used as a hair salon! This is a great business opportunity or would be a great filp project, rental property, or even an Air BNB being so close to the Katy Trail for bikers!

For open house information, contact Michelle Hamilton, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2350202)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZVj5_0dR5wcxt00

603 S Main, Clinton, 64735

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Lots of original character. This property is a work in progress. Has newer roof, most windows replaced, updated main bath and kitchen cabinets. Large lot iwth room for detached building.

For open house information, contact RONALD SHANKS, TOWNSEND REAL ESTATE, LLC at 660-885-5959

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEDWAR-89366)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Anaz_0dR5wcxt00

1193 Se 500 Pvt Rd, Clinton, 64735

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very nice 1.5 Story home on a timbered 2.8 acre tract close to Truman Lake and community boat ramp, borders Corp Land and within walking distance to Truman Lake. Beautiful home with open floor plan with a large kitchen/ Dining and living room area with hardwood floors. Master bedroom and master bath on main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. 3 car attached garage.

For open house information, contact RONALD SHANKS, TOWNSEND REAL ESTATE, LLC at 660-885-5959

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEDWAR-90589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEZfL_0dR5wcxt00

934 Ne 231 Rd, Clinton, 64735

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for that hunting retreat or that family farm?? The property has been remodeled throughout, detached garage w/ mother in-law suite and upstairs living area and a functional barn that includes steel fencing (tall). The main property, 3 bedroom/3 bath home includes an in-ground pool w/ outdoor grill area, gourmet kitchen and appliances, awesome woodwork, new carpet and an over-sized 2 car garage. The lookout tower is just a bonus to catch those awesome views, not to mention all the deer and turkey which is priceless!! The 135+ acres is a hunters paradise with rolling terrain and timber. Please call for more details, too much to list!!

For open house information, contact JACK WETZEL, RE/MAX TRUMAN LAKE at 660-885-2201

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEDWAR-86586)

Clinton Bulletin

