House hunt Clinton: See what’s on the market now

(Clinton, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

300 W Main Street, Calhoun, 65323 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 905 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute 3 bedroom home (4th bdrm in Mother In-Law Qtrs with 1/2 Bath) in Calhoun city limits. Close to Clinton and Truman lake on 2 city lots, and not far from the Katy Trail! So many nice features! 2 wood stoves for heating, one in the home and one in the 19' x 35 1/2' garage/shop. All this home needs is your personal touches. Please call for a showing today while you have time. This one will go fast! This house is selling as is. The mother in law qtrs have previously been used as a hair salon! This is a great business opportunity or would be a great filp project, rental property, or even an Air BNB being so close to the Katy Trail for bikers!

603 S Main, Clinton, 64735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Lots of original character. This property is a work in progress. Has newer roof, most windows replaced, updated main bath and kitchen cabinets. Large lot iwth room for detached building.

1193 Se 500 Pvt Rd, Clinton, 64735 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very nice 1.5 Story home on a timbered 2.8 acre tract close to Truman Lake and community boat ramp, borders Corp Land and within walking distance to Truman Lake. Beautiful home with open floor plan with a large kitchen/ Dining and living room area with hardwood floors. Master bedroom and master bath on main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. 3 car attached garage.

934 Ne 231 Rd, Clinton, 64735 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for that hunting retreat or that family farm?? The property has been remodeled throughout, detached garage w/ mother in-law suite and upstairs living area and a functional barn that includes steel fencing (tall). The main property, 3 bedroom/3 bath home includes an in-ground pool w/ outdoor grill area, gourmet kitchen and appliances, awesome woodwork, new carpet and an over-sized 2 car garage. The lookout tower is just a bonus to catch those awesome views, not to mention all the deer and turkey which is priceless!! The 135+ acres is a hunters paradise with rolling terrain and timber. Please call for more details, too much to list!!

