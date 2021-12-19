Check out these homes for sale in Bassett now

(Bassett, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bassett. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1410 Roundabout Rd, Martinsville, 24112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Very cute home! 3 bedrooms 1 bath on a level lot. Nice family room. Range and refrigerator to remain. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller

10 Old Henry Road, Henry, 24102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Fabulous home in the country, on a nice level corner lot and a wooded backyard! Open floor plan, permanent brick foundation, 2 decks, and nice bedrooms! Beautiful wooden shutters on most all windows! Master bedroom has an "extra" room off to the side, and a very large walk in closet which opens to the master bath as well! Recessed lighting thru out, and ceiling fans. Exterior HVAC age unknown, inside unit only 3 years old. Most kitchen appliances stay with home, and has ice maker available. Information per seller and county records.

43 Bradenshire Dr., Bassett, 24055 2 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Meticulously maintained cedar and stone house situated on two lots. Balcony off of the master bedroom. Kitchen has 3 corner Lazy Susans and a pull out pantry. House comes with 4 car garage (2 attached, 2 detached), a single attached carport and an elevated RV carport. If that's not enough storage space, the house comes with a 12x20 shed with a loft. Front porch looks out over a field. This house has been well loved and taken care of. Double pane windows throughout and well insulated walls. Beautiful hardwood and ceramic floors. The basement has pinewood walls and ceiling and gas fireplace. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

1372 Hillcrest Avenue, Martinsville, 24112 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This 2BR 1 BA house has been remodeled and looks great! It features original hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. There is new paint throughout the house and pull-down stairs for attic access which is partially floored. The back deck is perfect for grilling, and you can relax on the covered porch. There is also a full unfinished basement with an outside entrance. What a great starter or retirement home - call for a viewing today!

