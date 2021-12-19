Take a look at these homes on the market in Lamesa

(Lamesa, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lamesa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

702 N 17Th St, Lamesa, 79331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Large, spacious home with an open floor plan. The master has a nice walk-in closet and the shower has double shower heads for that spa like feel. Bonus room upstairs for 4th bedroom, plus an enclosed porch for outdoor entertaining. Utility room w/sink, built-ins, and storage galore. Abundance of parking with additional garage/workshop. This is a great house for a growing family and perfectly located near LHS. Cheer the TORS on from your front porch! See it today, contact Deedra Cope.

1101 15Th Street, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in None

A huge must see!! Check out this awesome house right on the outskirts of Lamesa! Great 3 bedroom, at a desirable location y'all don't want to miss out on! Call or text Adrian 432-209-2988 for details.

506 N 21St Place, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This 2178 sf 3 bedroom 2 bath brick is nicely updated. The extra large den area is very roomy and the second living area can be an office. The kitchen is roomy and has a nice size breakfast bar. The dining area is probably large enough for 2 tables to feed the family on holidays. It has an unusual pantry with a screen door that sends you back to childhood days! The bedrooms are nice size and bathrooms are updated. Outside you will find a covered patio perfect for barbequeing. There is a storage building in the back yard and a wood fence with 2 metal doors that here added several years ago. This is a great property for a family as it is right across from the North Park in Lamesa. Plenty of room to run and play tag football or a game of softball. For more information call Sharon Youngblood 806 759-9811

1707 12Th, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great investment opportunity in Lamesa! Easy commute to Lubbock, Midland/Odessa,Seminole and Hobbs. Large lot, large storage building in backyard. Bonus room off of laundry room.

