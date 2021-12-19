Take a look at these homes on the market in Lamesa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Lamesa, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lamesa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

702 N 17Th St, Lamesa, 79331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Large, spacious home with an open floor plan. The master has a nice walk-in closet and the shower has double shower heads for that spa like feel. Bonus room upstairs for 4th bedroom, plus an enclosed porch for outdoor entertaining. Utility room w/sink, built-ins, and storage galore. Abundance of parking with additional garage/workshop. This is a great house for a growing family and perfectly located near LHS. Cheer the TORS on from your front porch! See it today, contact Deedra Cope.

For open house information, contact Reserve Real Estate Group Fathom Realty, Fathom Realty at 432-978-1724

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042333)

1101 15Th Street, Lamesa, 79331

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in None

A huge must see!! Check out this awesome house right on the outskirts of Lamesa! Great 3 bedroom, at a desirable location y'all don't want to miss out on! Call or text Adrian 432-209-2988 for details.

For open house information, contact Adrian Reimer, Exit Realty of Lubbock at 806-771-3900

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109515)

506 N 21St Place, Lamesa, 79331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This 2178 sf 3 bedroom 2 bath brick is nicely updated. The extra large den area is very roomy and the second living area can be an office. The kitchen is roomy and has a nice size breakfast bar. The dining area is probably large enough for 2 tables to feed the family on holidays. It has an unusual pantry with a screen door that sends you back to childhood days! The bedrooms are nice size and bathrooms are updated. Outside you will find a covered patio perfect for barbequeing. There is a storage building in the back yard and a wood fence with 2 metal doors that here added several years ago. This is a great property for a family as it is right across from the North Park in Lamesa. Plenty of room to run and play tag football or a game of softball. For more information call Sharon Youngblood 806 759-9811

For open house information, contact Sharon Youngblood, Sharon Youngblood Realty, LLC at 806-872-3020

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-204005)

1707 12Th, Lamesa, 79331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great investment opportunity in Lamesa! Easy commute to Lubbock, Midland/Odessa,Seminole and Hobbs. Large lot, large storage building in backyard. Bonus room off of laundry room.

For open house information, contact Jessica Qualls, Exit Realty of Lubbock at 806-771-3900

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202103628)

