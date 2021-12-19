Take a look at these homes on the market in Bremen

(Bremen, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bremen. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

105 Tranquillity Drive, Villa Rica, 30180 4 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home to this FAMILY COMPOUND or Detached Rental/Guest Home. 2 Houses on 2 acres! The main house is 3 BED 2 BATHS, 4 Sided Brick. 2nd Home could be In Law Suite or rented out for income! It is 1 bedroom 2 baths. Both houses are move in ready and are on a private 2 acre lot that is fenced in! 3rd structure is a separate storage building and 4th building is a large workshop and garage. Main house is updated to give it that contemporary modern feel! Sellers took care of this property and completed many renovations. This is a MUST SEE!

212 Nix Road, Bremen, 30110 3 Beds 6 Baths | $1,890,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,660 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Dreaming of a Wedding Venue with Private Owners Suite. 11 total Acres. Additional 88 Acre tract available for purchase sperately. Beautiful Lakes. In addition, Area at Lakes for outdoor Weddings and Events. Both in a land conservation that can be renewed and is due to expire December 31st, 2021. Owner has a Ga Farm Winery License and willing to partner with anyone interested in the property as a winery to have immediate use as a tasting room for Wine/Mead. Seperate Owners Suite has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Property is well suited for a Wedding Venue, Winery, Corporate Retreat, Event Space, Barn-dominium, Clubhouse for future Estate Lots and much more. 380 & 212 Nix Rd Bremen Ga Haralson County. See attachments for additional details

216 Brookwood Drive, Carrollton, 30117 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,279 Square Feet | Built in 2007

NEW ROOF! Move in ready! This 3279 Sqft home has it all!! 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths!! Mother in law suite on the main level!! Updated kitchen, Island, Breakfast area, separate formal dining room and an office suite!!The Mudroom laundry area is oversized with additional storage! The Master Suite is XXL! It features its own sitting area! Plenty of neighborhood amenities! Pool, Club House, Baseball Diamond, and Sidewalks! Fenced in yard and they are leaving the HOT TUB!!

300 Daniel Mill Crossing, Villa Rica, 30180 5 Beds 4 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Charming Home located in Daniel Mill Subdivision. This traditional home has a cozy living room with a fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, eat in dinning room, and more! Master on the main! Bonus room with full bathroom could be a teen suite! Do you like to entertain? Say no more, private backyard fenced in. Long Driveway to park more than 2 extra vehicles. This home is only minutes away from shopping, dining and more. Call today to schedule your private tour! Property Sold-As-Is. Located in USDA Eligible Zone.

