Check out these Graham homes on the market

Graham, TX

 2 days ago

(Graham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Graham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1414 Fairway Drive, Graham, 76450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome home to a three bedroom, two bathroom with a double car garage conveniently located near schools, the hospital, and shopping in a well-established Graham neighborhood. The large fenced backyard has a covered porch, a nice covered carport for a travel trailer or boat. and a nice concrete floored storage building or workshop. The interior has fairly new wood plank flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, a wood burning fireplace, and French doors to the back porch. With some minor TLC cosmetic touchups, the home could be move-in ready. This would be a great starter home or investment property. Motivated seller is selling AS IS. Bring us an offer!

928 Third Street, Graham, 76450

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1945

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH SIDING. NICE LIVING AREA WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. DINING ROOM WITH DOUBLE WINDOWS. KITCHEN WITH WINDOW OVER THE SINK-CABINETS. HAS BEAUTIBUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEEDS SOME WORK. SOLD AS IS! CASH ONLY

1602 Melissa Drive, Graham, 76450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home located in the middle of downtown Graham Texas. Spacious backyard with privacy fence. Fully remodeled kitchen and living area. Fully functioning wood burning fire place.

1208 Randy Drive, Graham, 76450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath in a great location. Tile flooring throughout. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Beautifully landscaped, spacious backyard with large covered patio and an arbor. Wooden fence and sprinkler system.

