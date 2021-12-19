Top homes for sale in Fort Stockton

(Fort Stockton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Stockton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1127 E 46Th St, Fort Stockton, 79735 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nice and clean 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Balmorhea co-op water for the house and a water well for the yard. A front circular drive on 4.297 acres. Has a carport for 2 cars+ and a metal workshop 30' X 30' on one side of the house. It also has 3 Storage rooms.

For open house information, contact Manuel Jimenez, Century 21 - Sadler & Associates LLC at 432-336-9978

208 N Gillis Street, Fort Stockton, 79735 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Huge corner lot property in a well established subdivision. 4 bedroom home and 2 full bathrooms. Needs TLC.

For open house information, contact Henderson Luna, Henderson Luna Realty at 972-898-3030

304 W James St, Fort Stockton, 79735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath stucco home sits on a large corner lot with an enormous backyard and a oversized covered carport. Enjoy the warm and cozy feel of the home along with many recent updates: New interior paint on all walls, trim and ceilings, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, Recently remodeled bathrooms and new tiled shower in master bath and guest bath as well as updated electrical and plumbing. All the bedrooms in the home are spacious and bright. MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Gonzales, Century 21 - Sadler & Associates LLC at 432-336-9978

1602 W 18Th St, Fort Stockton, 79735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This could be the house you've been waiting for!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence with formal dining room, large laundry room, finished 2-car garage and a huge back yard! located west of the High School.

For open house information, contact Debra Johnson, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111