House hunt Sullivan: See what’s on the market now

(Sullivan, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sullivan. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1322 Wisteria Ln., Saint Clair, 63077 5 Beds 3 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come take a look at this beautiful home on this unrestricted 7.65 acres in St. Clair. The home is 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home also has a mother-in-law quarters with its own 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, kitchen and living room with a brand-new floor. There is also a huge game room for a pool table, ping pong table or foosball table. Property has a fenced in back yard and even an enclosed dog area. In addition, it is 2 stories with a nice view of Lake St. Clair. The property also has a 2-car oversized garage the owner has 3 vehicles in it currently. It’s even heated and cooled. There is a wood burner to help keep the utilities down and also a huge 50x60 pole barn with electric, water, and concrete floor for storing any and all equipment. The property will also be sold with a .14-acre lot that has a 3-5k value and is being thrown in for free so future buyers have access to Lake St. Clair. The lake has bass, blue gill, catfish, and crappie. There are 4 lakes with the largest being 65 acres. This home has plenty of room for you and your family as well as being within 15 mins of Conservation areas for hunting. The Meramec River is only 10 mins away. All of this with a private unrestricted 7 acres and all the fishing, boating, swimming, and lake life activities you can think of. This is all with 10-15 mins of major stores for shopping. In a world where we have to keep our distance this is the perfect place whether it’s the large home or the Lake St. Clair where you can have a recreational escape every day.

For open house information, contact Hunter Hindman, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478

146 Christland Drive, Sullivan, 63080 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come see this beautiful home located just inside Crawford County in Sullivan School District! This home is an eye catcher and sits on a large, nearly half an acre, level lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths with gorgeous 18 foot cathedral ceilings. Lots of natural light gives this home a bright and airy feeling. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling, entrance to back deck, large 8ftx7ft walk-in closet and the master bath presents a whirlpool tub, separate shower and double sinks. Main floor laundry. Large oversized 2 car garage. Shed in the back yard is big enough for your riding lawn mower and yard tools. Deck is accessible from both the kitchen and master bedroom. Full unfinished basement has safe room and rough in for bath. Home has a newer water heater, A/C that was replaced in 2020 and 6 year old roof. Call to see today!

For open house information, contact Chase Zancauske, Cathlee's Real Estate at 437-880-0

147 Hickory Street, Bourbon, 65441 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,159 Square Feet | Built in 1940

COMPLETE rehab!!!!! upgrades/updates include new roof, new 200 amp service, all new appliances (stainless steel), new Hickory kitchen cabinets and granite counters, hardwood floors on main level. New capet in upstairs bedrooms, new/newer windows, new HVAC, 2nd bathroom added, enclosed main floor laundry for stackable unit. Six panel doors, new windows in basement to add natural light. Sitting on 2/3 of an acre with a wooded area for a buffer. Detached 2 car carport with small workshop/shed. Seller cleared out the brush allowing for a much larger usable yard. Come see this one before its gone. It is truly in move in condition. There is a 30 amp RV hookup for convenience.

For open house information, contact Terri Thiessen, Home Team REALTORS at 239-300-0

10209 Thunder Road, Richwoods, 63071 1 Bed 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This cozy lakeside cabin is the perfect escape! Let's go fishing, kayaking or swimming on the 11 acre lake. Sit and relax on the screened in porch while you watch the sunset over the lake each evening. The interior offers a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area. You don't want to miss your chance to escape!

For open house information, contact Kshe Germanceri, Main Key Realty LLC at 937-772-7