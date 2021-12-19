Check out these homes on the Bishop market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

 2 days ago

(Bishop, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bishop. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbnBE_0dR5wVjg00

233 Mt Tom Rd, Bishop, 93514

3 Beds 3 Baths | $979,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,809 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Custom built 2800 square foot home with an attached and fully finished 850 sq. ft. 2 1/2 car garage. Beautiful perennials frame the slate entrance to the home. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen lend to a feeling of space and openness. The home has custom Crystal cabinetry though-out, in the chef's kitchen you will find Thermador stainless steal appliances, including 48 in built in refrigerator, double ovens, warming drawer, dishwasher and trash compactor. Rocky Mountain hand forged door hardware throughout the home along with granite and marble countertops. Radiant floor heating throughout this home, along with a gas fireplace for keeping you cozy during those winter days. For the summer nights and entertaining, the back patio is covered, has is connected to the built in speaker system and looks onto the stream and pond that runs through the backyard. This is a special home.

For open house information, contact Randi Pritchard, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311868)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN1Sf_0dR5wVjg00

1538 Lazy A, Bishop, 93514

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Three bedroom home in desirable area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer tile in bathrooms. outside freshly painted two car garage and huge yard.

For open house information, contact Carole Wade, Owens Valley Realty at 760-873-7109

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311893)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aclhy_0dR5wVjg00

800 Valley West Cir, Bishop, 93514

3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with an expansive kitchen, recessed lighting, wood stove, & cozy living room. Well cared for, this home has double pane windows, updated window coverings, solar tube skylights in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. Water heater was replaced in 2019. The corner lot lends to privacy and beautiful mountain views. The yard is spacious with large oak tree, apple and peach trees and large garden. The seller invites you to make this home yours and enjoy cooking in the kitchen, summer BBQ's on the patio and the colorful views of the White Mountains as they have done!

For open house information, contact Randi Pritchard, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311892)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34h4Pb_0dR5wVjg00

611 Keough, Bishop, 93514

4 Beds 4 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,105 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great location for you or as an investment. The primary home is a two bed two bath cottage with lots of built ins and unique features. The property also features a mid century original apartment, as an additional density unit, adjoining the garage in back. Park in the driveway, under the carport or in the enclosed garage. The back unit has great views over an open field and garden beds on the north side of the property.

For open house information, contact John Martindale, Home Town Properties at 760-872-2100

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311887)

See more property details

