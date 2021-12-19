House hunt Florence: See what’s on the market now

(Florence, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Florence. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

804 N Marsh Ct, Florence, 97439 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This beautiful light filled Florentine home is exactly what you have been looking for. The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with oversized garage boasts a large well appointed kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Floor to ceiling windows in the family room bring nature indoors. LVP flooring throughout the main living areas make for easy cleaning. New roof, exterior and interior painting, and floor coverings all updated in 2018. Secured RV Parking near home.

90310 Oregon Coast Hwy, Florence, 97439 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Ride your horse straight to the Beach! A sweet retreat that backs up to 18 acres of National forest. 2 stalls for horses! Walk or ride to Baker Beach! Fully remodeled and landscaped retreat with several outbuildings, a she shed, hay storage, RV covered parking. Fenced in area for your horses. Charming cottage that is decorated so cute! Upgraded kitchen and huge deck to entertain. Plenty of parking. Blueberry trees. Fantastic vacation home or full time living! Baker Beach Horse Camp. Cape Mountain Trail.

1539 Tamarack St, Florence, 97439 4 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Very large in town home with end of street privacy and ample parking, hot tub, great big newly planted grassed backyard, new decks and covered bbq area this home is sure to meet the needs of a family. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, dining, living room all upstairs with Master suite, bathroom and laundry all downstairs. This home has a 3 car garage and work shop too. Below the new decking is ample storage for boats or toys. Newer roof, siding and exterior paint. It's beautiful, come see it today.

82 Manzanita Way, Florence, 97439 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Well-maintained 2006 manufactured home in gated community. Two-car carport and driveway parking. Decking in front and side to enjoy the outdoors. Vinyl double-pane windows and window dressings included. Breakfast nook, laundry, and formal dining room. Carpeted in most rooms or vinyl flooring. Two entrances. Perfect for full-time living residence here on the Oregon coast.

