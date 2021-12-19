Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

(Greenville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

602 Fort Dale Road, Greenville, 36037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Check out this great deal on a lovely 3BD/2BA cottage! This is a fixer upper but at this price you can definitely make this your dream home!

For open house information, contact Susan Rhodes, First Realty of Greenville at 334-382-2688

602 Wise Street, Georgiana, 36033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1973

*** NEW PRICE*** CUTE FRESHLY UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME AT END OF STREET. ALL NEW FLOORS, FRESH DESIGNER PAINT AND NEW APPLIANCES AND BATH FIXTURES...*** SELLER IS ADDING NEW FURNITURE TO THIS LOVELY HOME** MUST SEE THIS ONE!!!

For open house information, contact Sandra Harper, First Realty of Greenville at 334-382-2688