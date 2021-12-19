House hunt Kewanee: See what’s on the market now

(Kewanee, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kewanee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

106 South School Street, Atkinson, 61235 3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 1907

3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large kitchen and many updates throughout the home. Built in shelves in the living room and beautiful woodwork. This home features a huge 3 seasons room that leads out onto a concrete patio. Updates were complete the end of 2020 - beginning of 2021. These include a partial update of the roof, electrical, new kitchen countertops, new kitchen floors, new kitchen appliances, fresh paint throughout and more. Must see!

For open house information, contact Cheyenne Khounnha, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

414 Nw 9Th Street, Galva, 61434 4 Beds 3 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,586 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 Bath home situated on a corner lot. Living, dining and open kitchen areas flow together with a beautiful gas fireplace. Appliances that stay. Master bedroom has a window seat and 2 large closets with adjoining bath. Large main bath/laundry room with double sinks and convenient laundry facilities. washer & dryer stay. Lots of built-ins and storage space. Rec room has sliding glass doors to outside. Shower and stool in basement (shower never used by seller). Night Watch security system. Updates include: 2017-Carrier 96% efficient furnace w/ Aprilaire and A.O. Smith 40 gal. gas water heater; 2015-metal roof on west end of house; 2012- shingled roof on east end of house and Payne central air; 2009- asphalt driveway, sealed in 2017. This is a must see if you are looking for something special! Large amount of Garage space. 3 car garage. Lots of space for parking.

For open house information, contact Pam Mason, Century 21 Lincoln National Realty at 309-699-9551

100 W Jefferson Street, Toulon, 61483 4 Beds 1 Bath | $51,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1940

1.5 Story home on large, level corner lot. This home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Main Floor laundry, Central Air, Metal roofing on 50% of house and a fenced back yard. Home has vinyl replacement windows throughout. Full bath remodel in 2019. Refrigerator and dehumidifier stay with the house. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Ryan Breese, Jim Maloof/REALTOR at 309-692-3900

828 E 7Th Street, Kewanee, 61443 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 937 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located on a quiet dead end street. There is an extra room off of the main floor master that could be used for a nursery, home office, a walk in closet, or so much more! The basement offers a ton of room for storage and even has a built-in work bench. New roof for home and garage done in 2017, all new water lines ran in 2017, bathroom remodeled in 2021, and a new water heater in 2021. Not only does this home offer a 2.5 car heated garage but also comes with a shed for even more storage! Schedule a showing today! Appliances included and a home warranty is offered with an acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Karrie Bass, Keller Williams Greater Quad Cities / Midwest Partners at 563-345-6520