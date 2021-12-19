ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Cadiz market now

Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 2 days ago

(Cadiz, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cadiz will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLyz2_0dR5wRCm00

11 Jefferson Street, Cadiz, 42211

5 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,430 Square Feet | Built in None

If walls could talk! This historical home comes with history as far back as the beginning of Trigg County. Owner took on the arduous task of reviving this near deteriorated home. Most of the woodwork and floors have been revived to it's original beauty. Kitchen updated with all the modern amenities. Circular Driveway. Original smokehouse and carriage house remain on property. This home has not only been a residence but also has a history of being a steakhouse. Lots of opportunity come with this historical home in a great location of downtown Cadiz. MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW!

For open house information, contact Karen Randels, Re/Max Southern Charm at 270-522-3665

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-114553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zPql_0dR5wRCm00

1379 Woodland Drive, Cadiz, 42211

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a multifamily property and selling with a house, 2 mobile homes and a shelter house/mancave. This property is set up for a large family or friends who would like to have a fishing or hunting camp. One of the mobiles have 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a pullout couch.The other mobile has 3 bedroom and a bath. The house has 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a basement. The shelter house has a kitchen and room to host over 25. There are 3 septic systems, 3 electric meters and more room for more or even a camper.

For open house information, contact Joey Ricks, Coldwell Banker Service 1st Realty at 800-522-4699

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113447)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBMjo_0dR5wRCm00

680 Periwinkle Hill Rd, Cadiz, 42211

3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,066 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming waterfront home on Lake Barkley! Don't miss out on this fabulous lake home! This custom designed 3 bed/3.5 bath is ready for you! Isnt it time you enjoyed lake living? Check out the large back deck and patio! Perfect for entertaining all your friends and family. Sitting on 5.6 acres get in touch with nature with nature with wildlife all around! Bird Rookery located on island in Lake Barkley just to left of Home! Home is equipped with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a soak in tub in Master Bath. Outdoor features a Hardie Board and stone exterior, Screened in Porch Room, and Great Views of Lake Barkley Year Round. Boat Ramp just a mile away at Devil's Elbow or dock at Lake Barkley Marina just minutes away.

For open house information, contact Glenda Ritchie, 1st Realty Group at 270-562-1201

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-111790)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvZ9z_0dR5wRCm00

152 Barkley Trail, Cadiz, 42211

4 Beds 2 Baths | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Located near Lake Barkley This home offers 2 fireplaces an open plan living room/Kitchen. Please submit all offers to the listing broker/agent. To report any concerns with a listing broker/agent, or to report any property condition or other concern needing escalation (including concerns related to a previously submitted offer), please call: 1-877-617-5274. See attachment for PAS requirements.

For open house information, contact BRENDA DEXTER, DEXTER & ASSOCIATES at 270-424-9400

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35453)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Island, KY
City
Cadiz, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Lake Barkley#Carriage House
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
143
Followers
299
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy