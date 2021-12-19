Take a look at these homes on the Cadiz market now

(Cadiz, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cadiz will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11 Jefferson Street, Cadiz, 42211 5 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,430 Square Feet | Built in None

If walls could talk! This historical home comes with history as far back as the beginning of Trigg County. Owner took on the arduous task of reviving this near deteriorated home. Most of the woodwork and floors have been revived to it's original beauty. Kitchen updated with all the modern amenities. Circular Driveway. Original smokehouse and carriage house remain on property. This home has not only been a residence but also has a history of being a steakhouse. Lots of opportunity come with this historical home in a great location of downtown Cadiz. MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW!

1379 Woodland Drive, Cadiz, 42211 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a multifamily property and selling with a house, 2 mobile homes and a shelter house/mancave. This property is set up for a large family or friends who would like to have a fishing or hunting camp. One of the mobiles have 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a pullout couch.The other mobile has 3 bedroom and a bath. The house has 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a basement. The shelter house has a kitchen and room to host over 25. There are 3 septic systems, 3 electric meters and more room for more or even a camper.

680 Periwinkle Hill Rd, Cadiz, 42211 3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,066 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming waterfront home on Lake Barkley! Don't miss out on this fabulous lake home! This custom designed 3 bed/3.5 bath is ready for you! Isnt it time you enjoyed lake living? Check out the large back deck and patio! Perfect for entertaining all your friends and family. Sitting on 5.6 acres get in touch with nature with nature with wildlife all around! Bird Rookery located on island in Lake Barkley just to left of Home! Home is equipped with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a soak in tub in Master Bath. Outdoor features a Hardie Board and stone exterior, Screened in Porch Room, and Great Views of Lake Barkley Year Round. Boat Ramp just a mile away at Devil's Elbow or dock at Lake Barkley Marina just minutes away.

152 Barkley Trail, Cadiz, 42211 4 Beds 2 Baths | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Located near Lake Barkley This home offers 2 fireplaces an open plan living room/Kitchen. Please submit all offers to the listing broker/agent. To report any concerns with a listing broker/agent, or to report any property condition or other concern needing escalation (including concerns related to a previously submitted offer), please call: 1-877-617-5274. See attachment for PAS requirements.

