On the hunt for a home in Maysville? These houses are on the market

(Maysville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Maysville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1306 Forest Avenue, Maysville, 41056 5 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Don't miss out on this move in ready charmer. Home consists of 5 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, spacious back yard, enough off street parking for 4 vehicles, newly installed HVAC and hot water heater, Call me today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Savannah Cook, Bashaw Realty & Auction, LLC at 859-289-5711

2410 St Rt 247, Monroe Twp, 45144 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Setting! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home setting on 1.3 acres with a nice size back yard. Home has had some recent updates. 48x32 pole barn with 16x10 addition and 16' ceiling. Barn has large sliding drive thru doors.

For open house information, contact Amanda Fite, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

1090 Deer Lick Road, Ewing, 41039 3 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Country living with a nice view! Don't miss out on this move-in ready home. Built in 2006 this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 large full bath, Open living area with a spacious kitchen. Freshly painted throughout, tile flooring, and new vanity in bath. This property has a large flat 1.8 acre lot with an orchard! Many fruit bearing trees. Detached metal shop building with electric, water, bathroom, kitchenette, and concrete floor. Also includes another metal building and a small greenhouse.

For open house information, contact Dana M Bussell, Bashaw Realty & Auction, LLC at 859-289-5711

4596 Clark'S Run Road, Maysville, 41056 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This Beautiful Home sits in the country on 1 acre. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and in the basement it is part storage and over half finished with walkout doors. Big Yard!!! Really nice deck on back of the home to enjoy the countryside! Lots of nice landscaping to enjoy! Two car garage with attic storage. This home has been well taken care of and very tastefully decorated! Call today!!!

For open house information, contact Georgianna Sparks, Story Realty at 606-748-7201