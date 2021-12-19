ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Check out these Beatrice homes on the market

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Beatrice, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Beatrice than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2312 High Street, Beatrice, 68310

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,926 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Picture perfect house in east Beatrice! You'll feel at home the minute you walk in the front door of this wonderful 2 story home. Featuring 2 living spaces on the main floor, an amazing 4 seasons room, formal and eat-in dining spaces, 4 spacious bedrooms including master suite, updated baths, finished basement family room, oversized garage and so much more. The exterior is as great as the interior with a large well maintained yard, mature trees, and additional storage shed.

1414 N 8Th Street, Beatrice, 68310

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come view this move in ready ranch with open concept. Entering thru the front door you will see a large family room with wood burning fireplace, carpeting and laminate flooring. The beautiful kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and all appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and full bath with soaker tub and shower attachment, new bath countertop and backsplash. The open stairway leads to finished basement with primary bedroom with egress window, walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with tiled shower. There is a TV/entertainment room in the lower level also. The laundry has tiled floor along with room with lower level cabinet for additional storage. The steel 32x24 outbuilding was in Nov 2020 and has additional storage space for workshop or sellers are using as exercise room with sauna. There is also a garden shed in the backyard. Sellers have installed a large patio in the back for summer entertaining.

1508 N 9Th Street, Beatrice, 68310

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1964

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in northeast Beatrice. Featuring new flooring, new paint, partial finished basement, vinyl siding, newer windows, and fenced back yard. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this house your home.

