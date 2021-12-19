Check out these homes for sale in Huron now

(Huron, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huron. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1080 Iowa Ave Se, Huron, 57350 4 Beds 3 Baths | $183,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Nice 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Quiet Neighborhood. Recent Updates: Front and Rear Porches, Roof, Electrical, Plumbing and Water Heater. All Appliances Included Along With 2 Outside Storage Sheds. Please Call For Showing Today!

For open house information, contact Gary Goeller, Real Estate Connection, Inc. at 605-352-1300

39938 214Th St, Huron, 57350 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,285 Square Feet | Built in 1933

!!Acreage Alert!! Here is a nicely updated three-bedroom, three-bathroom house sitting on 5 acres of land. This house has a beautiful, large kitchen and living room! The basement features a family room with a bar area. This house as a double garage, a shed, and a 40' x 60' Pole Building ready for all your toys! So much to offer and so close to town!

For open house information, contact Shawn Harvey, Montgomery Real Estate at 605-352-3332

965 45Th St Sw, Huron, 57350 4 Beds 0 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Ready for country living within minutes to Huron?? Enjoy the 5 acres with many trees on the property! Nice sized rooms in this 4 bed, 2 bath home with a master suite loft, master bathroom, 2 walk in closets, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, nice sized living & family rooms, main floor laundry, updated bedroom in basement with egress window. Geothermal heating & cooling. Blackburn Basement Drain Tile System was installed with transferable warranty. Country properties are hard to find so don't delay & make your showing appointment today!!

For open house information, contact Phelan Stahl, Coldwell Banker Action Realty at 605-352-5100

547 5Th St Sw, Huron, 57350 2 Beds 0 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Motivated Seller is offering buyer up to 3% of purchase price in seller concessions on an acceptable offer! Nice one level living with no basement. You will love the rounded glass block front entry, kitchen oak cabinets, steel siding, 2018 shingles, 2017 gas forced air furnace & more. All kitchen appliances, washer & dryer are included. Schedule your showing appointment today!

For open house information, contact Phelan Stahl, Coldwell Banker Action Realty at 605-352-5100