Check out these Norwich homes on the market

(Norwich, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norwich. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1558 State Hwy 51, Gilbertsville, 13776 7 Beds 5 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,296 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This majestic center hall colonial sits on over 5 manicured acres with babbling Thorp Brook to listen to while lounging on the screened in porch. High ceilings, massive rooms,hardwood floors, original woodwork and doors throughout add to the old world charm. There are 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 half bath, 3 wood burning fireplaces and the original back staircase leading to the kitchen. The property was a successful bed and breakfast known as Leatherstocking Trails for 25 years! Could be the perfect place to raise a large family or a great business opportunity to become a bed and breakfast again.Tax parcel 269.-1-35 is also included in this sale.

2451 State Highway 80, Other, 13460 5 Beds 5 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,996 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Upscale renovations completed on this 4996 square foot, 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom Victorian home that is situated in a rural setting on 2.9ac +/-. The home is located 8.5 miles from Colgate University and 3 hours from the Tappan Zee bridge. A small part of the renovations include a complete rehab on the walk in pantry including 2 wine coolers, a wet bar and coffee bar. Brazilian cherry floors in several rooms, along with wood wainscot and pocket doors. The custom kitchen has large handed carved accents, thermador appliances, imported tile and soapstone countertops. The front cherry staircase was completely reworked and major upgrades completed on the utilities. Included on this property is a 3 car detached garage and Carriage barn, paved driveway, fountain with mature landscaping and mature maple trees.

171 Wilcox Road, Oxford, 13830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 2006

High atop the hills of Chenango County tucked away in the country side sits your next Upstate home. This spacious open concept is perched upon nearly 13 acres of timber and fields of apple trees and abundant wildlife. Being offered for the first time since it was built in 2006, enjoy the comforts of this massive Modular layout just under 2,300 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.A cozy fireplace invites you to take in the views of the valley below from your living room, and this home is also located just a short drive to state land, golf courses, and local restaurants. In need of even more live able space? A large full basement is ready for finishing and would be perfect for a few additional bedrooms, a third bathroom, or separate family room area. Storage is aplenty in the one car garage as well.Call for your private showing today.

2666 County Rd 2, Mcdonough, 13801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,692 Square Feet | Built in 1837

Nestled in the heart of Central New York, this special property has been in the same family since the 1930s, though the farm itself dates back to the 1830's with the first settlers in this area. Heavily wooded with a very nice mixture of hardwoods (cherry, oak, maple primarily), white pine and wild apple trees, the 2692 sq ft two-story farmhouse with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths sits in it own approximately 4 acre opening, along with a large, 55' by 35' antique barn, a half acre beautiful pond and another storage building that was formerly a 2 bay garage with additional storage. The new owner could make this house their year-round home or it could be an excellent vacation get-away or hunting camp, easily accommodating a large group of people. This private compound is very secluded on a town maintained road, surrounded by the heavily wooded area, and is lined with original stonewalls that traverse throughout the property. Since the property extends on both sides of the road, you'll have no worries about neighbors. Former logging trails provide an excellent trail system for hiking or ATV, while the entire property lies daily level. Red Brook runs through the property providing 2587' of this year-round stream across your private property. Former logging activity enhanced whitetail habitat for bedding and forbs, while an electrical power line that runs along one side of the property provides diversified habitat with a long stretch of open meadow, which could be used for food plots and strategically located tree or tower stands. Located in an area of NYS dedicated for decades to wildlife conservation and management, in addition to the thousands of acres of State Forests, the nearby farmland provides an attractive food source for whitetail, turkey and other small game. There was abundant whitetail sign on the property when recently walked, as well as wild turkey tracks. Less than a half mile down the road is Red Brook State Forest providing an additional 601 acres for hunting, hiking, and outdoor fun. Using this property as a base camp, additional outdoor activities can be found year round, with nearby Dorchester Park, less than 20 minutes away, which offers a public boat launch, beach and picnic grounds on the Whitney Point Reservoir, a 1200 acre lake with outstanding year round fishing for pike, bass and panfish, and adjoins the Whitney Point Multi-Use State Land. Winter or summer, you can enjoy several Montain Resorts for skiing, snowboarding, zip-lining, and mountain biking - all less than a half hour drive. A private location yet close to amenities in nearby Cincinnatus 6 miles away, Greene 12 miles away, or 20 minutes to Whitney Point. Binghamton is 40 minutes away, while New York City/George Washington Bridge is only 3.5 hours, and Scranton is 90 minutes away. This is a great property with tons of potential for a large family & friends true get-away into nature or could be a beautiful family farmhouse year-round.

