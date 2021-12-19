Franklin-curious? These homes are on the market

(Franklin, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

27424 Colosse Road, Carrsville, 23315 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 1880

DID SOMEONE SAY HORSES AND A BIG BARN?? Dreamy Horse farm on 13.5 acres of land. 2600 SF, 10 stall barn with hot water wash stall, AC tack room, bath, oak fencing and electrical fencing, Amish run-in sheds, big dry arena, round pen & trails. Summer kitchen w/LOTS of potential for in-law suite/office. Detached shed to store your mower/atv. The home has a new remodeled kitchen w/updated appliances & quartz countertops, 2 Remodeled baths, newer roof on barn, newer guttering, newer windows, updated cabinetry & ceramic tile floor in utility room, heart pine wood floor upstairs. This house stays cold in the summer w/new split unit A/C throughout the house & so nice in the spring w/ceiling fans all through this house! This beautiful horse facility is move in ready! Gorgeous landscaping w/Well established Pecan Trees & plenty of room for family & pets. The new kitchen w/deep double farm sink & new gas stove w/double oven can’t be beat!! Cable & internet here! Deep well.

551 Ashton Avenue, Franklin, 23851 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautifully maintained home, new in 2020. Open concept. Upgraded flooring, cabinets and granite countertops. Concrete patio for outdoor living. Detached garage on corner lot. New Ninja Foodi Air Oven in kitchen, electric lawnmower, blower & weedeater, and 4 burner deluxe combo grill in garage convey. New toilet seats in bath downstairs and primary bath. Seller's 2-10 remaining warranty convey. No sign in yard.

403 W Fourth Avenue, Franklin, 23851 1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a 3rd flloor unit with NO ELEVATOR. There are two entrances to this property. This is a newly renovated co-op with almost 1200 sq. ft. It has a large living area with a separate dining room. One large bedroom & a bath with a claw-foot tub. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. This unit has a "garage" for storage. There is a monthly fee of $315.00 which covers outside maintenance, taxes, insurance, trash pick-up and water. This unit is located on the 3rd floor but is a 1 level unit. Seller suggests the purchase of renter's insurance for protection of personal belongings. Insurance provided only covers the building. This is a co-op unit, therefore there are no loan options for this---CASH SALE ONLY. NO CLOSING COSTS AND CAN CLOSE IN APPROXIMATELY ONE WEEK !!!

7375 Harvest Drive, Suffolk, 23437 4 Beds 4 Baths | $487,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WELCOME TO THE EVERGREEN, A WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN FROM SUFFOLK & ISLE OF WIGHTS PREMIER RURAL CUSTOM BUILDER. THIS HOME HAS A LARGE OPEN, FLOWING FLOOR PLAN, A BEAUTIFUL DOWNSTAIRS MASTER AND ALSO HAS A 2ND DOWNSTAIRS INLAW SUITE. ARE YOU TIRED OF LOOKING AT HOMES IN COOKIE CUTTER NEIGHBORHOODS WITH TINY YARDS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS? HOW ABOUT SOMETHING DIFFERENT? GIVE US A CALL. AB HOMES BUILDS ON LARGE COUNTRY STYLE LOTS AND ALL OF THEIR HOMES ARE LOADED WITH AMAZING STANDARD FEATURES. CALL TODAY, WE WOULD LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW YOU HOW EASY AND AFFORDABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION CAN BE.

