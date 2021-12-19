Top homes for sale in Fort Mohave

(Fort Mohave, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Mohave than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1335 Mohave Drive, Bullhead, 86442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Check out this nice home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It would be a good starter home or a great rental. Large kitchen with island and separate laundry room. Fully fenced yard with extra room. Home is close to the golf course, river and Rotary Park, easy access to shopping and medical. This home needs some TLC but it has a brand new roof with a warranty , and recently leveled and reinforced.

For open house information, contact Timothy Allen, eXp Realty at 928-453-1250

2781 Wilderness Lane, Bullhead, 86442 2 Beds 2 Baths | $278,335 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 2021

16'W 8' High Sliding Glass Door/Screen- 4 panel/2 active ILO standard fiberglass Door and 5' Window. Water softener and R/O included in price of home. Relocate R/O to Garage. 42" x 60" Recessed shower ILO standard fiberglas unit/upgraded Pattern D/upgraded Plank Tile. Upgrade tile flooring. Upgrade Kitchen cabinets and add hardware. Upgrade Granite counters and extend bar top. Upgrade Kitchen faucet to Arbor in Stainless Steel. 8' Garage extension.

For open house information, contact Candice Brown, Brookfield Realty LLC at 928-754-1063

1905 E Club House Cove, Fort Mohave, 86426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Amazing 2,277 sq. ft. home offers three bedrooms, office/den and two full baths located in the highly sought-after subdivision of Fairway Estates in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining areas continue into the spacious family room & kitchen. Various Green Features and upgrades include: air conditioning; front and patio doors; windows and window coverings; bathrooms including master shower; water heater, softener, and reverse osmosis; Samsung Stainless Steel Suite of appliances; and garage door opener. Immaculate, well-groomed desert landscaping allows time for other ventures and the covered patio perpetuates the home's interior sense of spaciousness. Garage, side-yard, and driveway provide substantial parking for RV's, desert vehicles, water crafts and personal transportation. The Fairway Estates Club House extends the homeowner's sense of ownership to include the pool, tennis courts, child's playground, greenbelt, walking/jogging trails, and the Club House with gathering room, kitchen, and gym. To add to all this, the proximity to Laughlin, NV, the Colorado River, Huukan Golf Course, shopping, entertainment, education, and medical services make this home in Fort Mohave, AZ, what you've been searching for. Detailed list of upgrades available upon request.

For open house information, contact Dianna Millerd-Brosco, Tri-State Realty at 928-763-9444

2749 Springtime Court, Bullhead, 86442 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 2005

RV/Boat Parking and Views. Wonderful inviting front full sized courtyard. Beautiful home and a great buy in the desirable Fox Creek Sanctuary 55+ community. This 1,569 square foot home has an open floor plan. Living room with French door to patio, breakfast bar, two bedrooms, den (could be converted to a bedroom) and casual dining area which offers plenty of room for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has maple cabinets with roll outs, Center Island, solid surface counter tops, wall oven, pantry, raised dishwater and gas cooktop. Large master bedroom, master bath has dual sinks, walk in shower and a HUGE walk in closet. Good sized guest bedroom. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stays. Covered patio. Home is landscaped front and back and is on a watering system. Three car garage, two bays 29 deep and one bay is a drive-thru. Cabinets in garage convey with property. Boat/RV parking with full hookups. Beautiful views from backyard and plenty of room for a pool or enjoy the community pool & barbecue area during the day and watch the sunsets on your covered patio in the evening. Close to the shopping, hospitals, Colorado River, just minutes to Lake Mohave and the fun of Laughlin casinos.

For open house information, contact Johnelle Billmire, Best Results Real Estate, LLC. at 928-758-9595