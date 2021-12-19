On the hunt for a home in Lafayette? These houses are on the market

(Lafayette, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lafayette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13510 Fountain Run Rd, Fountain Run, 42133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,445 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home has been well maintained over time. *Almost new metal roof along with heating & air unit *Lovely dogwood trees and landscaping *The backyard is fenced with fruit trees and a firepit *There is a one car carport & a detached block garage that is 550+/- SF *Lots of easy to clean hardwood flooring * Nice fireplace in the living room with gas logs

For open house information, contact Oliver Pardue, Barren River Realty , LLC at 270-618-4663

625 Mag A Mor Drive, Lafayette, 37083 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A LOCATION TO LOVE! Beautiful home set in a park like setting located on a dead-end street. Move in ready! Masterfully renovated from top to bottom! Home boast Cape Cod Style with addition on the back including deck, architectural shingle roof, vinyl replacement windows, all new exterior doors, gutter guards installed, new HVAC and ductwork, and new gas fireplace. New kitchen with custom cabinets, wood flooring, granite countertops, and all new appliances. New hot water heater, custom cabinets, and laminate flooring in the laundry room. Master suite includes glass and tile shower! New 24x32 insulated garage with 100amp service, cold and hot water, and mini split HVAC. Retaining wall added next to garage to store your RV, trailer, or extra parking.

For open house information, contact Jim Stoneburner, Honors Real Estate Services LLC at 865-238-0002

680 Settlers Point Rd, Fountain Run, 42133 2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Lakefront and Lakeview with an easy walk to down to the Lake. This Barren River Lake front home sits on a nice partially wooded lot and you'll love the view from the covered rear deck. Inside you'll find a nice open living/kitchen area, hardwood floors, spacious master, fireplace and much more. Park your boat in the insulated and wired detached garage and enjoy your evenings on this beautiful rear deck overlooking the Lake. You won't find many with this easy walk to the water. Sells Furnished. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Michael Wilson, Mills Real Estate & Auction at 270-618-7800

4693 Jimtown Rd, Red Boiling Springs, 37150 4 Beds 5 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,196 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a beautiful home in the peaceful country setting of Historic Red Boiling Springs This home has so much to offer 4BR/3FB & 2 Half Bath Full Basement that is heated Open Living Room formal DR Office Country eat-in Kitchen Pantry MBR suite has his & her closets & Bath with double vanities & whirlpool & stand up shower Upstairs 2 BD has Jack & Jill bath & other BD has full bath & a deck overlooking the beautiful countryside Large Utility Room & Laundry shute 2car attached garage & 30x30 detached garage all on 10 beautiful Acres

For open house information, contact Allen Shehane, Blackwell Realty and Auction at 615-444-0072