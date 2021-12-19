Take a look at these homes for sale in Carthage

(Carthage, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Carthage will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

137 W Pollard, Carthage, 75633 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Adorable Cottage style 2/1 in convenient location in town. Sit out on the charming front porch and enjoy that morning coffee. This home has a good size living, kitchen, dining, and bedrooms with fenced in back yard for those fur babies. The property also has a new two bay shop to park, store equipment, or work on those projects. Couple other extras is the metal roof and a new AC was just installed. Call today and lets look!

For open house information, contact TRAVIS PENNER, SCARBOROUGH REALTY GROUP - CARTHAGE at 903-263-2150

1315 E Spring Street, Carthage, 75633 5 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,703 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Pristine 5 bed, 3 bath home on 15 acres. Two living areas, formal dining room, eat in kitchen. 3 bed and 2 bath upstairs, 2 bed and 1 bath downstairs. Original hardwood floors throughout. Master suite upstairs with large sitting area and decorative fireplace. Two fireplaces on main floor can be wood burning or propane. Ample storage through entire home. Relax on the front porch or back landscaped yard. Enjoy the beauty and peace of the country life, and still be close enough to town. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Hayli Cagle, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

1015 Baylor, Carthage, 75633 4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,063 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This elegant single family home sits on a large corner lot, tucked away in the University Park area. Just minutes from downtown Carthage and Carthage ISD schools. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by hardwood floors, fresh paint, tall ceilings, a spectacular dining room, and a floor plan that seamlessly connects the kitchen to the living room. In the recently updated kitchen, you will find stainless appliances, gas stove top, an island, large breakfast area, new counter tops, and numerous cabinets. From the living room you will find the spacious primary bedroom that features separate walk in closets, two sinks, shower, and garden tub. Upstairs you’ll find an additional bedroom, oversized storage closet, and a bonus room/game room that provide additional flexibility. A few updates throughout this four-bedroom, 2.5 bath home include recently updated countertops in bathroom, new carpet in all bedrooms, new roof put on in 2019, two HVAC systems replaced in 2019, siding on home replaced and painted, and new carpet on second floor. As you walk up to the front door you will see a beautifully landscaped yard and flowerbeds, along with an inviting front porch. The sizable backyard is fenced for privacy and also has a large covered patio perfect for entertaining or morning coffee. Call today to look at this great home!

For open house information, contact AUBREY HULL-GOODWIN, THERESA HULL HOMETOWN REALTY GROUP at 903-631-0234

136 County Road 4034, Carthage, 75633 3 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,579 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Your new home awaits, on Dixie Lake! If you are looking for space inside and out, this home is for you. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a fitness room, den, bonus room, 2 living areas and an open kitchen set this home apart from all others. Did we mention its right on the lake? Walk outside to a beautiful view of Dixie Lake. Enjoy coffee in the morning on your covered, screened in porch - and end your day with a relaxing dinner on the open deck to take in the beauty all around. Minutes from downtown Carthage - this home gives you the luxury living you seek with the quiet natural beauty that Texas has to offer.

For open house information, contact Hayli Cagle, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600