Claremont-curious? These homes are on the market

392 Lear Hill Road, Unity, 03773 1 Bed 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for acreage in a tranquil setting with lots of privacy, than this property is a must see! This 16.5+- acres is located in a small rural community with westerly views and breathtaking sunsets. 900+ feet of frontage on Lear Hill Road and Coon Brook Road with plenty of room for growth. Currently has 2 car garage with 1 bedroom apartment and 4 stall horse barn. Property to be surveyed before closing.

2 Charlestown Road, Claremont, 03743 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Lovely Executive Ranch offers one-level living in a desirable location. This well-maintained home offers a formal living room, formal dining room with beautiful built-ins and hardwood floors; a very large family room with a fireplace and more built-ins. Sliding glass doors lead off of the family room to a cozy sunroom. The Master Bedroom has an air conditioning unit, 3-door closet and a beautifully updated bath with a large walk-in tile shower, a Quartz vanity and tiled radiant floor. Additionally, the other two bedrooms are spacious, with plenty of closet space. The full bath has been completely remodeled including tiled shower/tub walls, a Granite vanity, radiant floor. The kitchen has a double corned sink, a lot of cabinet storage and an eat-in area. Do you need an office? The formal living room offers versatility for use, especially also having a large family room centrally located in the home. The full basement is a large space that could be finished off for even more living area. The direct entry two-car garage enters the home into the kitchen; a half bath and the laundry room are also conveniently located in this area. New carpeting has been installed throughout the family room, hallway and bedrooms. Meticulously cared for, this home is move-in ready. The owner has had a pre-sale home inspection performed and it is available for review by potential buyers. Close to Downtown Claremont, Claremont Golf Course/Country Club, Moody Park, and the Amtrak Station. Call today!!

190 Paddock Road, Springfield, 05156 4 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Perfect for home business, easy access to Route 91. Thirty plus acres zoned commercial, agricultural and residential with 4+bedroom home. Big parking lot, stone walls and and old barn to convert with loading area, office space and more. 30 acres mixed with woods and 12 acres open prime ag river bottom with over 700 ft frontage on Paddock road along Black River. It's a short paddle to the boat landing on the CT River. House needs a new kitchen and bath, furnace and some plaster to repair or replace. Roof doesn't leak and basement is dry. Sold as is. Sellers are licensed real estate agents.

11 Baynes Road, Plainfield, 03770 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,472 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Brick Federal style home on a cul-de-sac. This wonderful property will delight, lots of natural light in the huge 1.5 story glass sun room. In a terrific neighborhood between two top schools, Kimball Union Academy and Plainfield Elementary K through 8. This could be your paradise on a pet and friendly street with a real community feel. Surrounding area has acres of woods, fields, trails and gardens maintained by KUA and seasonal mountain views. Custom built kitchen cabinets, formal dining area if needed, and a lovely garden in the rear. Two car garage with just a short drive to DHMC, Dartmouth College and shopping in the upper valley. Large full heated basement with options for extra living space , art studio, gym etc.

