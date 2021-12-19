ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, AR

House hunt Alexander: See what’s on the market now

Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 2 days ago

(Alexander, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zjDS_0dR5wHck00

9515 Carling Drive, Little Rock, 72209

4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice curb appeal w/ 4BR/2BA - split bedroom plan - on a level lot, this home has great first time buyer and investment potential. Easy access to freeway and shopping.

For open house information, contact Walt Dickinson, RE/MAX Affiliates Realty at 501-225-1950

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21036536)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05h8p4_0dR5wHck00

2412 Mcpherson Springs, Mabelvale, 72103

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This country home is located in the Bryant School District, is in move-in condition, & has lots of extras including a 3 car carport, large screened-in front porch, enclosed back porch, several nice storage buildings, storm shelter, and a fenced yard. There are also many improvements including a newer roof, windows, hot water heater, and HVAC. The great room has a cozy gas fireplace and nice built-ins. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and a coffee bar. Let's schedule a time to see this great home!

For open house information, contact Kristie McDaniel, McDaniel & Co. REALTORS - Hensley at 501-888-3000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21032134)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMgZv_0dR5wHck00

801 Valley View Road, Benton, 72019

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 1954

SPACIOUS WELL LOCATED HOME CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BENTON AND INTERSTATE. NICE CURB APPEAL. TWO LIVING AREAS WITH LARGE DINING ROOM OR LIVING ROOM AS WELL AS A DEN WITH SKY LIGHTS AND WOOD BURNING STOVE. DEN ALSO HAS A RECESSED FISH POND WITH DRAIN AND A BUILT IN CABINET FOR DECORATED XMAS TREE. KITCHEN HAS A SMALLER DEN OR BREAKFAST AREA. ROOF IS NEWER. WINDOWS WERE RECENTLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT. TIERED DECKING IN BACKYD ALONG WITH DETACHED SHOP AND ATTACHED STORE ROOM.

For open house information, contact Susan Gattin, Old South Realty at 501-315-4554

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21033991)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gX7D_0dR5wHck00

805 N Coolidge, Little Rock, 72205

3 Beds 4 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Charming Midtown home with excellent curb appeal Beautiful Laminate floors throughout, tile in the kitchen & bath. The two living spaces, large kitchen, and a comfortable outdoor patio area in the serene backyard make this home perfect for entertaining. 4 BATHROOMS. GREAT SPACE BUY IN MIDTOWN !!!!!

For open house information, contact Valentine Hansen, RE/MAX Properties at 501-224-4111

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21039474)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Hensley, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Alexander, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Realtors#Water Heater#Fish Pond#Ar#Mcdaniel Co#Realtors Hensley#Den#Old South Realty
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Alexander Today

Alexander Today

Alexander, AR
40
Followers
288
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy