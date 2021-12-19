House hunt Alexander: See what’s on the market now

(Alexander, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9515 Carling Drive, Little Rock, 72209 4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice curb appeal w/ 4BR/2BA - split bedroom plan - on a level lot, this home has great first time buyer and investment potential. Easy access to freeway and shopping.

2412 Mcpherson Springs, Mabelvale, 72103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This country home is located in the Bryant School District, is in move-in condition, & has lots of extras including a 3 car carport, large screened-in front porch, enclosed back porch, several nice storage buildings, storm shelter, and a fenced yard. There are also many improvements including a newer roof, windows, hot water heater, and HVAC. The great room has a cozy gas fireplace and nice built-ins. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and a coffee bar. Let's schedule a time to see this great home!

801 Valley View Road, Benton, 72019 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 1954

SPACIOUS WELL LOCATED HOME CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BENTON AND INTERSTATE. NICE CURB APPEAL. TWO LIVING AREAS WITH LARGE DINING ROOM OR LIVING ROOM AS WELL AS A DEN WITH SKY LIGHTS AND WOOD BURNING STOVE. DEN ALSO HAS A RECESSED FISH POND WITH DRAIN AND A BUILT IN CABINET FOR DECORATED XMAS TREE. KITCHEN HAS A SMALLER DEN OR BREAKFAST AREA. ROOF IS NEWER. WINDOWS WERE RECENTLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT. TIERED DECKING IN BACKYD ALONG WITH DETACHED SHOP AND ATTACHED STORE ROOM.

805 N Coolidge, Little Rock, 72205 3 Beds 4 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Charming Midtown home with excellent curb appeal Beautiful Laminate floors throughout, tile in the kitchen & bath. The two living spaces, large kitchen, and a comfortable outdoor patio area in the serene backyard make this home perfect for entertaining. 4 BATHROOMS. GREAT SPACE BUY IN MIDTOWN !!!!!

