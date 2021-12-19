ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage-curious? These homes are on the market

(Portage, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portage. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

N6748 Turtle Ln, Pardeeville, 53954

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This beautiful brick home has been immaculately maintained and cared for by one owner. First time on the market! Move right in to this quiet cul-de-sac and begin enjoying life on your beautiful deck overlooking the green space. When the nights get cool, come in and relax in front of your fireplace in the great room or enjoy a cup of coffee in the lovely sunroom. The lower level is so spacious and just waiting for the finishing touches. The bathroom is complete except for a shower and the rooms have been partitioned and insulated. All you need to do is choose your finishes and double your living space. For pet lovers, there is a dog kennel on the LL patio and an invisible fence that needs a slight repair and re-connection. Check this one out today before it's gone!!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Hoksch, Restaino & Associates ERA Powered at 608-742-7777

530 W Slifer St, Portage, 53901

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Estimated completion is December of 2021. Brand new construction on a beautiful wooded lot on Portage's North side! This home is located within walking distance of the beach on Silver Lake and COLLIPP-WORDEN PARK. This three bedroom, three full bath has 2,000 finished square feet, walk in closets and 2 separate living areas. The lower level offers a fully exposed walk out. Serenity awaits in the back yard that borders a pine woods!

For open house information, contact Will Bredeson, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-825-7552

302 Badger Dr, Baraboo, 53913

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Check this one out before it's gone! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath, Cape Cod with a 1 car detached garage. Owner occupy or keep it as an income property. Move in ready! Original hardwood floors add to this home's beauty. The lot is large for this subdivision, with a nice backyard! Just a short walk to the Baraboo swimming pool, tennis courts and shopping. New roof around 2010, plus remodeled upstairs, bathroom, some cabinetry, and new upper windows too. New main level windows just installed! Laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Jackson, Brunker Realty Group LLC at 608-963-7996

1001 Hwy 33, Portage, 53901

4 Beds 5 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1938

One-of-a-kind stone English Tudor on the WI River, 1500’ frontage, 30+ acres with wildlife. Meticulously preserved, quarter-sawn cupboards, crown molding, red gum doors/paneling/ blinds, 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath, heated marble floors, brass stair rail, pool room, sunroom overlooking the river. Landscaping impeccable, 18x16 in-ground pool, 25x25 pool house, add 2 car garage, curb/gutter driveway, pole shed 40’x60’. Great river location, astonishing views, fishing, boating, wildlife, or just enjoy the tranquility. Madison, Wis Dells, Devils Head state park, 2 ski resorts, all <30 min. freeway drive. You will not find another extraordinary property like this and on the Wisconsin River too. Seller says they will really miss the home, so let’s make it your new river estate!

For open house information, contact Mike Coke, Terra Firma Realty at 608-846-5253

