Top homes for sale in Camdenton

(Camdenton, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camdenton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

275 Waterford Terrace, Sunrise Beach, 65079 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Luxury magnificent water front home in beautiful Porto Cima. Stunning views from home, upper and lower decks, and your own Martini deck!!!! There is a custom golf cart to take the path down to your beautiful 179 ft. of shoreline and your own concrete cruiser dock, with it's own built in kitchen!!! The automated irrigation system is serviced with the lakes water that's a great plus. The minute you walk in the massive front doors with all the large windows and soaring ceilings you will be amazed with big views of the lake!! Beautiful cherry wood kitchen cabinets, with granite counters, HUGE Master suite with jetted tub and your own private sitting room with the views of the lake! The window treatments are custom wood shutters, and a BIG three car garage for all your toys. The furniture is available. Don't let this slip away, it won't last long.

273 Hidden Acres Road, Camdenton, 65020 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming Camdenton home with tons of parking & fantastic location! The main level offers a Master Suite, guest bedroom, powder room, laundry, living room, kitchen & dining. You will appreciate the vaulted ceilings and the comfort of the wood stove just in time for Fall. All new flooring throughout home. New refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher! Downstairs has one bedroom and bathroom and a walkout to backyard patio. New shed located for additional storage space. Very clean and easy to show. Convenient to the middle and high school as well as downtown without all the traffic and noise. This one will not last long!

1295 Silver Leaf Lane, Osage Beach, 65065 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in None

Simple elegant home in sought after Silver Leaf Subdivision, centrally located in Osage Beach. This home has main level living throughout with Master Suite, walk in shower, air tub, walk in custom closet with dressing table. The gourmet kitchen has Schrock maple cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cook top finished off with pot filler & island with wine rack on each side. It has a breakfast area on one side and formal dining on the other side. Laundry/mud room off the garage is convenient for unloading the groceries. The living room has high coffered ceilings, crown molding, open floor plan, new hard wood floor surround sound and gas fire place. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on other side of home. 4th bedroom is currently being used as Sitting/Media Room. Home has Covered patio, with additional storage, brick walk out to fireplace, hot tub. Ladies, you have your own She Shed. Lot 2 available and will be sold separately. 2 marinas close by with boat slips available for lease.

181 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, 65020 4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in None

True one level ranch w/close highway access & not far to shopping/dining in Camdenton!All 4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths located on the main level.Primary Suite w/nice sized walk-in closet,private deck access thru French doors,inset tray ceiling w/recessed accent lighting,ensuite bath w/double vanity & private toilet room.Upgraded Italian tile flooring in Entry,Laundry,& Baths.Open floor plan w/hardwoods in Kitchen/Great Room/Dining Areas.Low maintenance exterior w/stucco front & vinyl siding.Covered deck off dining area leads down to pavered patio.Front circle drive & 2 car garage.So many upgrades including interior walls insulated for sound reduction,Anderson windows for better energy efficiency, 3/4" hardwoods,stain resistant carpet,2x12 floor joists,2x8 rafters(no trusses),real wood cabinets(not pressed board),trim w/wide door casings & tall baseboards,vaulted ceiling w/display shelves,closet Kitchen Pantry,Breakfast Bar,12" styrofoam insulated foundation,vapor barrier in crawl space...

