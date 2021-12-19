ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Take a look at these homes on the Evanston market now

Evanston News Flash
 2 days ago

(Evanston, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Evanston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08snVa_0dR5wEyZ00

216 Cheyenne, Evanston, 82930

2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This town home has a lot of potential. Finish the basement and have another bathroom and bedroom. Call Tonya Dennis @ 307-444-8000 to set up a showing

For open house information, contact Tonya Dennis, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3w0r_0dR5wEyZ00

178 Washakie Drive, Evanston, 82930

5 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1978

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch style home that sits on .70 of an acre lot and neighbors a large park. Landscaping in the front and back yard with mature trees. The property is surrounded by privacy. 2nd kitchen downstairs with walk-out basement. Showings require a 24 hour advance notice.

For open house information, contact Leslie Hutchinson, Bear River Realty LLC at 307-677-6157

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ju3mX_0dR5wEyZ00

166 Morgan Circle, Evanston, 82930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Ranch style home with a nice yard , R V parking , 4 bedrooms, 2 baths large family room and central air ! CALL TIM LYNCH NOW AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING 307-679-1533

For open house information, contact Tim Lynch, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Uql7_0dR5wEyZ00

48 E. Aspen Grove K-6, Evanston, 82930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Completely remodeled end unit. New flooring through out, new kitchen, Don't miss out on this fabulous home Call Tonya to set up an appointment to look 307-444-8000

For open house information, contact Tonya Dennis, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000

