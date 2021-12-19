Take a look at these homes on the Evanston market now
(Evanston, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Evanston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
This town home has a lot of potential. Finish the basement and have another bathroom and bedroom. Call Tonya Dennis @ 307-444-8000 to set up a showing
For open house information, contact Tonya Dennis, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000
5 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch style home that sits on .70 of an acre lot and neighbors a large park. Landscaping in the front and back yard with mature trees. The property is surrounded by privacy. 2nd kitchen downstairs with walk-out basement. Showings require a 24 hour advance notice.
For open house information, contact Leslie Hutchinson, Bear River Realty LLC at 307-677-6157
Ranch style home with a nice yard , R V parking , 4 bedrooms, 2 baths large family room and central air ! CALL TIM LYNCH NOW AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING 307-679-1533
For open house information, contact Tim Lynch, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000
Completely remodeled end unit. New flooring through out, new kitchen, Don't miss out on this fabulous home Call Tonya to set up an appointment to look 307-444-8000
For open house information, contact Tonya Dennis, Uinta Realty Inc. at 307-444-8000
