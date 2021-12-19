ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Check out these homes on the Pleasanton market now

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 2 days ago

(Pleasanton, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTzwo_0dR5wD5q00

515 Paul Place, Beeville, 78012

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This is a ideal home for a small family. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with an attached garage, enclosed backyard with a privacy fence on a corner lot. This property has a detached 25x30(+/-) metal building. Great for additional 2 cars or a mechanics shop. It has central air and heat with gas heating and gas water heater. This home needs some TLC. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact Emily Espinoza, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors at 361-992-9231

Copyright © 2021 Bee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCBRTX-112167)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xus5Q_0dR5wD5q00

804 Cantrell Ave, Jourdanton, 78026

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come see the white picket fence house. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fully updated but still keeping the 1940 charm. New AC and Heating. New roof...new....new....new......AND DOUBLE LOT!!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Derek Bedell, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1575284)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzHBA_0dR5wD5q00

411 Hickory St, Jourdanton, 78026

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1996

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Handyman Special! This home needs work but it has great potential as it has a good layout and square footage. Bedrooms are spacious with good size closets and a sizable backyard where you can enjoy several fun activities. It is a single-wide and it's suspected that it has been moved. If your clients would like to purchase with a loan, there are some lenders that specialize in these types of homes.

For open house information, contact Laurencia Quinlan, Full Spectrum Realty at 210-281-1067

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1566117)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Vehicles#Tlc#Heating#Exp Realty#Full Spectrum Realty
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
91
Followers
288
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy