Check out these homes on the Pleasanton market now

(Pleasanton, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

515 Paul Place, Beeville, 78012 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This is a ideal home for a small family. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with an attached garage, enclosed backyard with a privacy fence on a corner lot. This property has a detached 25x30(+/-) metal building. Great for additional 2 cars or a mechanics shop. It has central air and heat with gas heating and gas water heater. This home needs some TLC. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact Emily Espinoza, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors at 361-992-9231

804 Cantrell Ave, Jourdanton, 78026 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come see the white picket fence house. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fully updated but still keeping the 1940 charm. New AC and Heating. New roof...new....new....new......AND DOUBLE LOT!!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Derek Bedell, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

411 Hickory St, Jourdanton, 78026 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1996

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Handyman Special! This home needs work but it has great potential as it has a good layout and square footage. Bedrooms are spacious with good size closets and a sizable backyard where you can enjoy several fun activities. It is a single-wide and it's suspected that it has been moved. If your clients would like to purchase with a loan, there are some lenders that specialize in these types of homes.

For open house information, contact Laurencia Quinlan, Full Spectrum Realty at 210-281-1067