Take a look at these homes on the Elk City market now

(Elk City, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2618 N Van Buren Avenue, Elk City, 73644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Detached garage is a 2 car shop area with a double carport in front of it. Claw foot bath tub in bathroom does not stay.

For open house information, contact ROBBIE ALLEN, WESTERN OKLAHOMA REALTY LLC at 580-225-6271

111 Ramsey Place, Elk City, 73644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This nicely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage and a large backyard with privacy fence. Must see property!

For open house information, contact Tammie Stout, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502

502 Scheidel Street, Canute, 73626 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This 1928 three-story 3 bed/1.5 offers ample square footage to entertain and/or raise a family! Owners have taken it down to the studs and removed walls to open up the space more! In 2010, the Heat and air, plumbing, and electric all got replaced along with the windows throughout the home! There is a basement located inside the home to which the owners took the old front door and customized it to fit this doorway to keep with the aesthetic of the old home. The owners even put oak flooring throughout the home to keep with the time frame as well! The master closet is 6x10, and the house is insulated with spray foam. Outside, there is a well for watering the yard. The house is on city water, offers a water softener, and the kitchen offers a a reverse osmosis for the sink. The house sits on a HUGE corner lot and possesses a wood fence sitting on a cement curb all the way around. Set up your private showing today to see this gem!

For open house information, contact LaRonna Jo Ediger, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502

126 Thornton Lane, Elk City, 73644 3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1950

MOTIVATED SELLERS...This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath house has been completely remodeled. Plumbing was redone/updated all the way to the main about 15 years ago. In 2019, the home was leveled and given a lifetime warranty. Vinyl plank and tile all newer. The home received numerous updates in 2020: some new windows, new roof, the electric was redone, and new refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer will even remain with the property. Upstairs houses a bedroom with storage on one end. The front porch has been closed in and serves as a great spot for morning coffee or evening sippin'! Garage was enclosed and could be used for an extra room or office, and it also houses the laundry! Make your appointment today for your own private viewing to see all the details that have been added to this home that are too numerous to name!

For open house information, contact LaRonna Jo Ediger, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502