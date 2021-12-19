On the hunt for a home in Grove? These houses are on the market

(Grove, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Grove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1007 N Sycamore Dr, Grove, 74344 3 Beds 3 Baths | $288,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in 1982

QUALITY FROM THE PAST Sprawling 3Bd/2.5Bth home with 2 living areas, lots of light from the large windows through-out, rock fireplace with insert, attached 2-car garage in a great location. $288,900

33611 Ridge Rd, Afton, 74331 4 Beds 6 Baths | $3,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,745 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This home is owned by a licensed Broker and a very successful Home Contractor. If you every dreamed of owning a home that makes you feel you are ON the water with the comforts of being nestled inside your luxurious home this home may be it. Because of the options added to this home to insure the top of the line construction and accessories ; this is a property very few may own. If you are one of the few whom demand QUALITY this may be for you, I have attached a supplement to explain what we mean about quality OR SIMPLY SEE PICTURES. The 4th of July fireworks and air show seems to be happening just for your viewing on the veranda or in the infinity pool or inside 1 of 2 open living area or the massive dock . SHOWN ONLY TO QUALIFIED BUYERS !!NO HOA FEES....see pics in full view ...

30397 S 567 Road, Afton, 74331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION located in St Andrews Harbor.1his lake view, ranch style floor plan features 3 BR & 2 full baths, a 658sqft 2 car garage & golf cart garage. Now's the time to choose your colors, floors or make changes.

25779 S 605 Road, Grove, 74344 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1984

So many memories to be made at this charming lakefront property. This 1488 sq ft, 2 bd, 2 bth home features open floor plan and a murphy bed for extra guests. The kitchen is super cute with tons of cabinets. The covered deck has the lake views we are all searching for. A huge covered carport to protect your cars or for grilling or playing some outdoor games. The Village of Hickory Point amenities include a community pool playground boat ramp and community dock. Selling in "As Is" condition.

