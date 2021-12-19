Check out these Harrisonville homes on the market

(Harrisonville, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Harrisonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11809 E 231St Street, Peculiar, 64078 3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home! Come see this true ranch open concept floor plan! Three bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Granite counters throughout, large kitchen island, SS appliances, custom cabinets, tall ceilings, and a covered patio are just a few of the great features in this home. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, great room, and dining area. The master suite includes a custom mill work, vaulted ceiling, accent wall, tiled walk-in shower and a double vanity. The basement is stubbed for a full bath, has egress for future bedroom, and over 1700 sq ft of unfinished space.

1207 Ridge Tree Lane, Pleasant Hill, 64080 4 Beds 4 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Currently in the framing stage. A Great 2 story plan with a great front porch, and covered deck. A large kitchen w/lots of custom-built cabinets and an island. A walk-in pantry. Real hardwood floors on main level (no laminate flooring) 4 large bedrooms including a master suite. Great home for your growing family! Still, plenty of time to pick your colors and several other options. Pics from previous built house

11808 E 229Th Street, Peculiar, 64078 4 Beds 3 Baths | $486,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home! Come see this true ranch open concept floor plan! Three bedrooms and two baths on the main level. One bedroom, one bath on the lower level. Granite counters throughout, large kitchen island, SS appliances, custom cabinets, tall ceilings, and a covered patio are just a few of the great features in this home. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, great room, and dining area. The master suite includes a custom mill work, vaulted ceiling, accent wall, tiled walk-in shower and a double vanity. This ranch boasts 900 sq. ft. of finished space in the basement that allows for another bedroom, bathroom, and an entertainment area! Visit www.rymeghomes,com to see additional floor plans and view photos of completed homes.

23600 E 232Nd Street, Harrisonville, 64701 5 Beds 4 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,305 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Country living less than 5 miles from town. This home is turn-key and checks all the boxes! This stunning home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 car garage and sits on 5 acres. The kitchen boasts beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and an amazingly spacious pantry! Living room includes a gas fireplace w/electric igniter, and vast windows to allow plenty of natural light. The laundry room is located on the 2nd level, right off the master bedroom. Property also includes a small pond, an out building - with half converted into a chicken house and a garden area with irrigation system. Don't miss this one!

