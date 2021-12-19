Check out these homes for sale in Cambridge now

(Cambridge, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cambridge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

803 Isanti Parkway Nw, Isanti, 55040 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come check this out! Split lvl in Isanti, extra deep garage for work corner or parking. Large deck, Quick close possible. Wont last long.

499 Alaska Loop, Cambridge, 55008 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Afton plan with a walkout basement! Bedrooms, and laundry all on the main level. This rambler includes upgraded white cabinets, crown molding, quartz kitchen island countertop, flooring, carpet, and SS appliances. Lower Level can be finished to include bedroom #4, spacious family rooms and a 3rd bathroom. Desirable Preserve at Parkwood development near restaurants and shopping centers! Pictures taken from a similar model. Finishes may differ. Property under construction to be completed December 2021!

2220 295 1/2 Avenue Nw, Isanti, 55040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Home was completely remodeled 3 yrs ago. New windows, sidings, roof, plumbing, electrical, doors, appliances, cabinets & fixtures. Home is situated on large corner lot in a rural neighborhood. New mound system in 2018.

1054 County Road 6 Ne, Stanchfield, 55080 3 Beds 2 Baths | $327,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home. Move-in ready! This great family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with tasteful updates and wood floors throughout. Floor to ceiling picture windows give this home a bright, open feel. Main floor has all 3 bedrooms plus a full bathroom, living room and kitchen. The partially finished lower level offers a large family room and 3/4 bath. Outside you'll enjoy 5 sprawling acres in a parklike setting accented with beautiful, low maintenance landscaping. The gorgeous mature hardwoods offer lots of privacy and room to roam amongst nature. There is also an oversized 2+ car garage and gigantic outbuilding/pole shed with large, attached fenced in area. Newer septic, roof, siding, soffit, fascia, windows, flooring, paint, lighting and appliances also add to the overall appeal of this home.

