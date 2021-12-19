Take a look at these homes on the market in Senatobia

(Senatobia, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Senatobia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

673 Glenville Road, Como, 38619 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | 3,032 Square Feet | Built in 1997

194 ACRES FILLED WITH ROLLING HILLS, HEAVILY WOODED. GREAT FOR PERSONAL RECREATION (HUNTING, CAMPING, ETC.) AND/OR SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL . THE SITE IS ALSO VERY CLOSE TO A MAJOR RECREATIONAL LAKE (SARDIS). YES 194 Acres, 2 Homes and a 48X48 shop nestled in Como. Driving down the updated gravel drive you will wind around this land for a half a mile before you reach the main house. Absolute tranquility with the lake in the background. The main house features a large kitchen and gathering area. There are 2 bedrooms and a 2 baths on the first level. The back porch is enclosed with beautiful views. Upstairs there is a bedroom and an expandable with a bathroom. The second house sits in the woods, a nice walk from the main house. As you enter this house you will pass through a customized sunroom. Inside there is a large kitchen and common area. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. BONUS 48X48 metal shop with insulated roll up doors.SCHEDULE A TIME TO VIEW TODAY!

106 Country Meadow Drive, Senatobia, 38668 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Bungalow nestled the heart of Senatobia, convenient to schools and shopping, is very well maintained and offers the ideal curb appeal. It is accented with a low maintenance vinyl siding & brick exterior, covered porch, & a metal roof. Head inside & find a family-sized great room with wood laminate floor & vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is equipped w/SS appliances, tons of cabinet space, & a large breakfast area. This home features a split bedroom plan. The primary suite is on one side of the home w/carpet & adjoining primary bath w/large vanity & separate room w/shower/tub combo. On the other side of the home find 2 additional bedrooms w/carpet and another full bath for them to share. Head to the backyard and find a large open patio w/arbor. It overlooks the huge backyard w/privacy fence. This charming home won't last long, so make an appointment today to see it!

108 Eagle Street, Senatobia, 38668 4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This nice brick home is only 3 years old. The large great room has a gas logs fireplace and opens to the fenced back yard. The kitchen and dining area have tile flooring and there is a nice center island in the kitchen. All appliances remain, including the washer & dryer and the stainless stove & refrigerator.

507 Coleman Street, Como, 38619 4 Beds 4 Baths | $528,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,546 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Step inside, & prepare to be wowed. Stunning home with 2 master suites including 1 newly added with a custom closet safe room & a spacious vaulted master bath. Features: gorgeous hardwood flooring, a chef's dream kitchen, sunken den with wet bar, a wood-burning fireplace, & 4 sets of french doors that open to a secluded courtyard patio. Additionally: 3 HVAC units, 1 electric water heater, 1 tankless gas water heater, stainless appliances, double ovens, new Wolf gas range, new roof in 2017. It can be sold at any time, but sellers need possession until late January. Immaculate & move-in ready!

