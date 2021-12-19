House hunt Cheboygan: See what’s on the market now

(Cheboygan, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cheboygan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1705 Beeson Street, Topinabee, 49791 1 Bed 1 Bath | $187,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Located in the quaint village of Topinabee just a couple of blocks from beautiful Mullett Lake with public beach and boat ramp. Nestled among the pines this log home is well built and well maintained. Recently updated with warm neutral tones and is move in ready; also comes with efficient Geo-Thermal heat for year around comfort, helps with lower heat bills & summer cooling. Large beautiful bathroom off master bedroom. This is currently a 1 BD, 1 BA home, (has a 2 BD system) for potential expansion, it comfortably sleeps 4 (or more) with the partially finished basement. Room for a garage that would add to the appeal of this cute northern Michigan log home. Tool shed gives a place for storage for your boat & beach toys. The biking, hiking & snow trail system is right there also.

3804 Little Canada Road Road, Cheboygan, 49721 3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

Early to mid 1900 farmhouse situated on over 11 acres with a new roof! Peace and tranquility are the first thing you notice from this spectacular piece of land...the opportunities are endless. Farming, gardening and animals could not find a better location. The lush landscape is an indication of what this property could become. The farmhouse is cute and quaint, a diamond in the rough. 3 bedrooms, basement and a second level with wood floors and built-ins! The soft gentle breeze is a sound that you will never grow tired of. Beautiful natural landscape with wildflowers, of course the perfect tree with a rope swing and outbuildings. Schedule your appointment today.

9140 Lake Court, Cheboygan, 49721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH HOME WITH 200 FEET OF WATERFRONT ON THE CHANNEL JUST A SHORT BOAT RIDE TO BLACK LAKE. Home sits on almost a half an acre with gorgeous views of the channel. If you enjoy waterfront life just a short boat ride from your front yard to an all-sports lake, this home is calling to you! Home warranty included with purchase. Make your appointment to see it today!

4498 S River Road, Cheboygan, 49721 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,776 Square Feet | Built in None

Open space to play and special features galore. This COMPLETELY remodeled home is nestled on 15 wooded acres providing privacy, peace and quiet along with 802 feet of frontage on the Black River for a leisurely boat ride to Black Lake. Home features a vaulted ceiling with a wall of windows for beautiful views, 2 master suites, 2 guest bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room with a stone fireplace, and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining from the Chef's grade kitchen. The lower level walkout features a theater room wired for surround sound with ceiling speakers as well as 3 separate subwoofers, a wet bar, an exercise area, a second stone fireplace with a wood burning insert and a dedicated work shop. New electric, plumbing, septic system, waterproof flooring throughout,

