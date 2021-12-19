ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Cortez: See what’s on the market now

Cortez Daily
 2 days ago

(Cortez, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cortez. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1207 Jackson Street, Cortez, 81321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

Eric Cheever, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-366-9495, eric@regentsrealestategroup.com, www.crenmls.com: Enjoy this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Cortez! An open floor plan and phenomenal addition complement this well-maintained home. Just minutes from downtown Cortez, you can enjoy the convenience of being in-town, but with an oversized lot and ample outdoor storage. A large off-street parking area and mature yard are bonuses that accompany this .4 acre lot.Inside, you'll find vaulted ceilings, a large bathroom and spacious floor plan. All outdoor storage facilities have electrical and lighting, allowing for an excellent workshop or storage space. The additional room features a built-in hot tub, large windows and beautiful tongue and groove plank walls and ceiling. A large covered porch and great privacy around the home allow you enjoy this amazing house! CALL to setup your showing today.

For open house information, contact Eric Cheever, Regents Real Estate Group Inc. at 970-529-7001

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-788482)

4032 Road G, Cortez, 81321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Bill Stanley, United Country Blue Sky Homes and Land, C: 970-749-7671, realtorbillyr@gmail.com, www.blueskyhomesandland.com: Rustic cabin on 52 +/- acres along McElmo Creek towards the west end of McElmo Canyon . Electricity and septic installed. Make this your year round residence, farm, or retreat property. The land meanders along McElmo Creek. Fully fenced with no covenants. Minutes from Hovenweep National Monument as well as Sand Canyon Trailhead.

For open house information, contact Bill Stanley, United Country Blue Sky Homes and Land at 970-516-1759

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-783767)

310 N Henry, Cortez, 81321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in None

Paul Beckler, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-759-4065, paulbeckler@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: The views from this home are incredible. The backyard of this home features views of Mesa Verde and the La Plata's that are uncommon for a home in town. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Inside the home is a natural gas fireplace centrally located with ceiling fans to help circulate the warmth. The windows are updated double pane vinyl to help keep it comfortable inside. The master bedroom has an attached bath and a private exit to the backyard. This house has the potential for future home projects and making it your own.

For open house information, contact Paul Beckler, Regents Real Estate Group Inc. at 970-529-7001

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-787244)

307 W 3Rd Street, Cortez, 81321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 948 Square Feet | Built in None

Bev Williamson, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-759-0183, beverlyw@remax.net, www.KenandBevRealEstate.com: Looking for an Investment Property - or the right home for you. This well maintained 2 bedroom - 1 3/4 bath - 1 car garage home is conveniently located to downtown shopping and restaurants. Good rental history. Currently rented month to month for $900.00 per month.

For open house information, contact Bev Williamson, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-781376)

