Covington, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Covington

Covington Journal
 2 days ago

(Covington, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Covington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MchU_0dR5w3Lp00

404 S Mercer Ave, Covington, 24426

3 Beds 1 Bath | $18,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great investor opportunity! 3 bedroom 1 bath, large level lot. Covered front porch, laundry on enclosed back porch. Gas space heaters downstairs. Gravity heat upstairs. Convenient location. Property will be included the next auction. Buyers must sign up and place bids through www.xome.com. All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer premium pursuant to the event. Agreement and auction terms and conditions minimum will apply. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify any and all info. Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Jeter-Watson Middle and Covington High - Buyer to verify all school information.

For open house information, contact PATRICK LYNCH, CENTURY 21 WAMPLER REALTY at 540-992-2500

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-885654)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Oa9H_0dR5w3Lp00

1149 E Dolly Ann Dr, Covington, 24426

0 Bed 2 Baths | $94,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Great opportunity for anyone looking to take over a church building. This charming property is located on a corner lot with cathedral ceilings original hard woods and a renovated downstairs with the kitchen and daycare rooms. 2 half baths and plenty of parking. Zoned AR so investors have possibilities. Newer water heater.

For open house information, contact JONATHAN WATTS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ROANOKE at 540-208-6102

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-885875)

Covington, VA
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

