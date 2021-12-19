House hunt Selinsgrove: See what’s on the market now

(Selinsgrove, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Selinsgrove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

95 Duke Street, Northumberland, 17857 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1900

INEXPENSIVE LIVING.. MORTGAGE PAYMENT MUCH LESS THAN RENT.. 3 BEDROOM HALF DOUBLE CALL DEBBIE BROUSE 570-286-6344 FOR MORE INFORMATION....

For open house information, contact DEBRA F BROUSE, SQUARE DIEHL REALTY INC at 570-286-6344

9289 Rt 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, 17853 6 Beds 3 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Awesome curb appeal. 2-story home featuring 6 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 3 baths, laundry on first floor, OHW heat. Property needs TLC touch inside with abundant potential. Exterior includes paved driveway entering property into detached garage, shed & carport plus rear level yard for outdoor activities. Call for a personal tour!

For open house information, contact Audrey M. Conrad, Jack Gaughen Network Services Hower & Associates at 717-436-8200

141 State Rt#204 Road, Selinsgrove, 17870 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LARGE RANCH SO CLOSE TO SELINSGROVEPART OF IT IS IN SELINSGROVE..FIRST FLOOR LIVING WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR YOU TO DETERMINE-- OFFICE, BEDROOM OR PLAYROOM..FENCED YARD WITH STORAGE BUILDING.CALL DEBBIE BROUSE 570-286-6344

For open house information, contact DEBRA F BROUSE, SQUARE DIEHL REALTY INC at 570-286-6344

3900-3930 Spruce Run Road, Lewisburg, 17837 4 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1900

WHAT A UNIQUE PROPERTY! Situated in a Woodland Preservation Zone, just a few miles from BALD EAGLE STAE FOREST and RB WINTER STATE PARK are 2 Homes! One modern structure with vaulted ceilings and 2 1st floor bedrooms, laundry and second floor balcony as well as a walk-out basement. The 2nd home is a Farmhouse with a 1st floor full bath, hardwood floors, and 4 bedrooms. Also included is an oversized garage with 2nd floor apartment possibilities! Each home has its own septic system, and there's plenty of room for your RVs and four wheelers. Guest house has separate utilities. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Debra Kline, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838