Take a look at these homes for sale in Cheraw

(Cheraw, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cheraw. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

109 Patterson Street, Cheraw, 29520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This brick 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been lovingly and exceptionally cared for by it's original owners for 50 years. The lawn is very well manicured with thick, lush green grass, flowering shrubs that provide privacy for the back yard and other ornamental shrubs. There is a built-in sprinkler system for easy maintenance. For a first impression, you see a semi circular portico porch with grand white columns and brick flooring. Attention has been given to detail by the addition of copper guttering and decorative trim on the front of the home. Enter the beautiful solid wood door with decorative, matching side panels into a foyer with 2 storage closets and 10 foot ceilings. New luxury vinyl flooring flows through the main areas. Down the hall on the right side of the home are 3 spacious bedrooms with handmade fabric cornices and draperies specific to each room's decor. Windows also feature high quality wooden plantation shutters, as well as throughout the entire home. High quality grade carpeting is in excellent condition. Closets provide plenty of storage. The master bath has been remodeled and features a new vanity with a quartz top, custom tilework in the glass-enclosed shower and new tile flooring. The second bath has a tub/shower combo for those who prefer soaking. Great room has a fireplace with gas burning logs, a wet bar and wine cooler. Sliding glass doors, covered by full length custom size plantation shutters lead outside to the covered composite deck with a side section that provides sunlight. The kitchen has been recently renovated and all appliances are new and will convey with the property. There is a formal dining and living area off of the kitchen. Separate laundry area with storage and a half bath provide additional access to the beautiful backyard which is fenced in with custom, decorative wrought iron. There is a utility room outside for storage of gardening tools. This home is on a crawl space and the owners have added a moisture barrier, dehumidifier and sump pump to handle any water problems common to the area. The roof is in excellent condition and the exterior has been trimmed with maintenance free aluminum. There is nothing left to be desired for at this home. It is a must see and it is waiting for it's new forever family!

For open house information, contact Robin Lear, Lewis Realty of Chesterfield County at 843-921-2002

404 State Road, Cheraw, 29520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This 4BR/2BA, well-maintained home sits on a beautiful, large lot located near parks, schools, and shopping. Downstairs has both formal and informal living space, two bedrooms and a large bathroom with laundry area. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a bath. In addition, this house has great storage. The patio out back is most welcoming and makes for a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or visiting with friends. Make an appointment to see this one soon!

For open house information, contact Mary Anderson, Lewis Realty of Chesterfield County at 843-921-2002

108 Hartzell Ave., Cheraw, 29520 4 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1945

With almost 1500 sq. ft., this sweet 4 BR/1BA is located on a quiet street in the heart of town. Beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted throughout, a nice layout, ceiling fans throughout, and a sunny back den all make this an attractive find. Make an appointment to see this one soon!

For open house information, contact Mary Anderson, Lewis Realty of Chesterfield County at 843-921-2002

153 N Trade Lane, Cheraw, 29520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,471 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful home located in Cheraw, SC built in 2018. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths open floor plan with large lot. This home offers a spacious family room that opens up into a eat-in kitchen that has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Appliance purchased in 2018 to remain. Large laundry room with access to oversized 2 car garage, separate master suite with walk-in closet and master bath. Wonderful deck on the back that has been recently painted and perfect for entertaining! This one is move in ready! Conveniently located to the Town of Cheraw and amenities.

For open house information, contact Jill Perry, Palmetto Realty Chesterfield SC, LLC at 803-493-1998