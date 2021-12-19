Check out these homes for sale in Andrews now

(Andrews, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Andrews than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

306 Sw 12Th St, Andrews, 79714 3 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home, Custom Kitchen Cabinet, Pantry, Large Living Area,Custom Book Shelves, Sequestered Sun Room and Bedroom/Bathroom would make a Great Office or Mother-in-Law Suite. Large Storage/Workshop with Storm Shelter, Fenced Back Yard.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Blocker, The Doss Team at 432-687-3629

5395 Se 1800, Andrews, 79714 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1985

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON FULLY FENCED 5 ACRES!!! This beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, sunroom, vaulted ceilings, Formal living room, and so much space!!! New HVAC and new tile were installed in 2020!!! call your Realtor TODAY to make this country dream your HOME!!!

For open house information, contact Pamela Mendoza, All City Real Estate at 512-775-3846

1509 Heritage Blvd, Andrews, 79714 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,861 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Gorgeous 2 Story Home in a quiet, secluded neighborhood! 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas makes this a spacious home. Brand new wood plank flooring along with new carpet downstairs. Beautiful open kitchen, fireplace in the den, chandelier in the dining room, large laundry room. Master bath has his and hers closets, dual sinks. The 2 bedrooms upstairs have joining Jack & Jill bath with dual sinks. Covered patio looks at the beautiful courtyard. Too much to mention...come see!!

For open house information, contact Lydia Scudder, Charitable Realty at 817-825-8293

504 Sw 2Nd St, Andrews, 79714 5 Beds 3 Baths | $137,800 | Mobile Home | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2017

5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 living area doublewide mobile home. Already set up and ready for move in! Approx 1890 sq ft, total electric, parking in front and back. Built in entertainment center in 2nd living area, kitchen island with open concept to living areas, big master bedroom, master bathroom has a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and a separate shower. Home was installed on the city lot in 9-21-17.

For open house information, contact Brittany Smith, ULTIMA Real Estate at 972-980-9393