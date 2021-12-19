ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Andrews now

Andrews Daily
Andrews Daily
 2 days ago

(Andrews, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Andrews than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRMnL_0dR5vkzU00

306 Sw 12Th St, Andrews, 79714

3 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home, Custom Kitchen Cabinet, Pantry, Large Living Area,Custom Book Shelves, Sequestered Sun Room and Bedroom/Bathroom would make a Great Office or Mother-in-Law Suite. Large Storage/Workshop with Storm Shelter, Fenced Back Yard.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Blocker, The Doss Team at 432-687-3629

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127593)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZTvu_0dR5vkzU00

5395 Se 1800, Andrews, 79714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1985

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON FULLY FENCED 5 ACRES!!! This beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, sunroom, vaulted ceilings, Formal living room, and so much space!!! New HVAC and new tile were installed in 2020!!! call your Realtor TODAY to make this country dream your HOME!!!

For open house information, contact Pamela Mendoza, All City Real Estate at 512-775-3846

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127989)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KalcV_0dR5vkzU00

1509 Heritage Blvd, Andrews, 79714

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,861 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Gorgeous 2 Story Home in a quiet, secluded neighborhood! 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas makes this a spacious home. Brand new wood plank flooring along with new carpet downstairs. Beautiful open kitchen, fireplace in the den, chandelier in the dining room, large laundry room. Master bath has his and hers closets, dual sinks. The 2 bedrooms upstairs have joining Jack & Jill bath with dual sinks. Covered patio looks at the beautiful courtyard. Too much to mention...come see!!

For open house information, contact Lydia Scudder, Charitable Realty at 817-825-8293

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127548)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iUK6_0dR5vkzU00

504 Sw 2Nd St, Andrews, 79714

5 Beds 3 Baths | $137,800 | Mobile Home | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2017

5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 living area doublewide mobile home. Already set up and ready for move in! Approx 1890 sq ft, total electric, parking in front and back. Built in entertainment center in 2nd living area, kitchen island with open concept to living areas, big master bedroom, master bathroom has a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and a separate shower. Home was installed on the city lot in 9-21-17.

For open house information, contact Brittany Smith, ULTIMA Real Estate at 972-980-9393

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50041405)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andrews, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Andrews, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Open Kitchen#Custom Kitchen Cabinet#Great Office#The Doss Team#All City Real Estate#Jack Jill#Charitable Realty
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Andrews Daily

Andrews Daily

Andrews, TX
43
Followers
268
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Andrews Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy