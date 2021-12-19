ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

On the hunt for a home in Milford? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Milford, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

104 Palm Dr, Dingmans Ferry, 18328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This chalet features updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, three bedrooms, dining area and bonus room on the main floor and a full finished basement with half bath! Enjoy the lake, pool and amenities in this gated community. Ten minutes to bridge to NJ, 1.5 hours from NYC, and minutes to historic Milford. Home is being sold ''As Is''.

204 Raymondskill Rd, Milford, 18337

4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,751 Square Feet | Built in None

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! VIRTUAL TOUR !!!! This 1930 farmhouse has been transformed with taste and class, nothing to do just take your. shoes off and relax. Beautiful open floor plan with stunning kitchen, granite counter tops double oven. Stainless Steal appliances two pantry closets. Two fireplaces on.main level. Sitting area/ office.space on. main level. Fireplace in the living area and the lower level has wood burning stove. Four bedrooms and three and half baths. New septic tank, well pump and new water heater. Gorgeous wrap around deck, great for entertaining with.privacy and overlooking your 1.27 acres. No community No HOA fees. Come see your dream home today

109 Eagle Nest Ln, Shohola, 18458

1 Bed 1 Bath | $22,500 | Mobile Home | 300 Square Feet | Built in None

TRAILER AND LOT FOR SALE TRAILS END RV CAMPSITE COMMUNITY, SHOHOLA, PA! Rustic little home away from home. Master bedroom with full bed and twin bed, full bath, complete kitchen, large enclosed A-Frame style porch. Walking distance to clubhouse and pool. Community amenities include pools, bar, cafeteria, playground, game room, activities, and so much more. Yearly dues $1650 includes water, sewer and electricity!! GETAWAY TO THE POCONOS!! MINUTES TO WATERFALLS, DELAWARE RIVER, LAKES, HIKING, BIKING, KAYAKING, HUNTING, FISHING, PARKS AND SO MUCH MORE!

126 Galahad Rd, Greeley, 18425

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Mobile Home | 2,249 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with full basement and two car garage. Impeccable landscaping that backs up to over 6,000 acres of state game lands. New carpeting throughout the home. Taxes are incredibly inexpensive at$ 1,497.23 Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and large walk in closet. Pool in back yard comes with the home.

