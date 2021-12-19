Waynesboro-curious? These homes are on the market

(Waynesboro, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waynesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1221 Spring Street, Waynesboro, 39367 4 Beds 5 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located on Spring Street income producing property. 1st unit is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with ceramic counter tops in kitchen, laminate floors and carpet in bedrooms. 2nd unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminate floors high ceilings with the bedrooms being upstairs. Both units come with stove and refrigerator.

1036 Azalea Dr, Waynesboro, 39367 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,995 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Roomy yet cozy! This residence is currently being utilized as a gift shop, but nothing has been disrupted from its use as a residence. Master bedroom and bath additions are large. There are two live fireplaces with gas logs. Site consists of two contiguous lots. Residence is located on west lot; east lot is vacant. Large den on rear was also an addition and this portion of roof is flat, has leaked and needs replacement.

317 Big Creek Rd, Waynesboro, 39367 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home is located in a rural area that enjoys strong market demand in a superior public school district. It's a ten minute drive from Waynesboro and 2 minutes from the school. It has an open floor plan inside, wooded views on 2 sides outside and is situated on a 1.5 acre site. Brick flue in family room creates a good space for the addition of a gas log fireplace.

45 Winchester Cross Rd, Waynesboro, 39367 5 Beds 6 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,144 Square Feet | Built in 1908

The first floor of this home was the old Winchester school house in 1908. The house still has the same wooden floors and walls. It has ver high ceilings with some being wooden. This home has a large living area a large den, an office area and A large kitchen and dining are on the first floor. 4 bedrooms 4 baths on second floor. A large loft bedroom and bath on third floor. A large deck on back with well landscaped in ground pool. Great home for entertaining. Call or Message Laura @ 601-323-2263 or Carol @ 601-381-4113 for Updated info.

