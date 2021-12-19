ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Rochelle market now

(Rochelle, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochelle will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

130 Shirley Avenue, Rochelle, 61068

4 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This home abounds with character! From the brick sidewalk to the gorgeous backyard with its river rock patio & stone patio & wonderful landscaping that leads to the charming family room with ceiling beams, hardwood floors brick fireplace and built-ins . All this and the backyard backs up to the 7th hole on the golf course. New carpet, 2 car atached garage, full basement with a fireplace. This home is move in ready, but is being sold as is.

1127 Santa Fe, Davis Junction, 61020

3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,925 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting 3 bedroom, 3 bath split ranch. Enter into spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Great flow to the dining room and eat in kitchen with slider to new 16 x 20 deck (2020) and awning. Master bedroom offers walk in closet, full bath with jetted tub, & double sink. Finished lower level with large rec room and bar area. 2 additional storage rooms, full bath and egress window. Dishwasher (2020). 75 gallon water heater (2019). Central Air (2017). 3 Car garage with ample work space.

527 Autumnwolf, Davis Junction, 61020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful and well maintained ranch home on a large corner lot. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Master with walk-in closet. Large eat in kitchen. Formal dining room. Oak 6 panel doors. First floor laundry. Partial exposure in lower level. Beautiful 3 season porch. Fenced in backyard with a spacious deck and a 21x41 oval above ground pool to enjoy!

223 Lake Lida, Rochelle, 61068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,474 Square Feet | Built in None

Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath your dream home. Open floor plan with real oak hardwood floors. Many updates. Freshly painted. New deck with sliding glass door off the kitchen. Large fenced in back yard. All new exterior light fixtures. Has a partially finished basement. This is must see!

