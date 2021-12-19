On the hunt for a home in Middlefield? These houses are on the market

(Middlefield, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Middlefield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17469 Madison Rd, Middlefield, 44062 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Very Nice 3-4 bedroom Country Home offering over 1,600 square feet of living space. 2.5 acres of scenic land with 1.5 acres of pasture. Lot size is 282x384. Open updated kitchen with custom cabinets and nice size pantry. New linoleum flooring. Spacious living room. First Floor full bathroom. Updated vinyl tilt in windows. New Roof with dimensional shingles 2020. Newer back deck. Full walk out basement. 2 car detached garage currently used as a barn for horses. Nice tool shed. Enjoy the extra income with 600 strawberry plants. Call to make an appointment to see this very affordable home!

For open house information, contact Pauline R Kurtz, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

9374 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, 44024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1953

GREAT LOCATION....This 4 Bedroom Ranch is set on 9+Wooded Acres in Chardon Twp! Over 1700 sqft of living space includes large Family Room addition with brick gas fireplace, built-in shelves and sliders to backyard. Home office or small 5th bedroom. Newer gas furnace. Roof is approx 14 yrs old. 1-yr home warranty. Exterior of home recently stained/painted. This one-owner home need some updating/improvements and your decorative touches to make it your own. Set on deep heavily wooded lot with enough frontage to be divided with 2nd parcel being a flag shaped lot. 2+car oil-heated detached garage. Across from Tupelo Pond/Big Creek Park with horses permitted, close to Maple Highlands hiking trail/bike path, Chardon Square and just minutes to freeway access!

For open house information, contact Dan McCaskey, RE/MAX Traditions at 440-285-8000

4126 Helsey Fusselman Rd, Southington, 44470 3 Beds 1 Bath | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Highland Meadows Farm - 66+ Acres – Southington Twp. – Trumbull Co. - Three Adjoining Parcels Of Real Estate – Note: Sold In Parcels Only – Minerals Transfer - ABSOLUTE AUCTION, all sells to the highest bidder on location: SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 13, 2021 – 10:00 AM, REAL ESTATE SELLS AT 10:30 AM. AUCTION #1: 24.2 ACRES – 4194 Helsley Fusselman Rd. – 70 X 200 Clear-Span Indoor Arena – 40 X 60 Stables With 9 Stalls – Two Pole Buildings For Machinery & Hay Storage – 1,824 Sq. Ft. Two-Story Home – Needs Remodeled – Fields – Woods – Also Outdoor Arena. AUCTION #2: 41.7 ACRES VACANT LAND – open in front, pasture and field, woods in rear. Approx. 350’ frontage. AUCTION #3: .69 ACRE WITH THREE-BEDROOM RANCH HOME – 4126 Helsley Fusselman Rd. – 1,332 Sq. Ft. – Full Basement – Attached Two-Car Garage – 3 Bedrooms – Fireplace – Needs Some Updating Well & septic - Note: County water coming soon. Buildings will be open for viewing Saturday, November 6, 2:00-4:00 PM or by appointment. TERMS ON REAL ESTATE: 10% down auction day, balance due at closing. A 10% buyer’s premium will be added to the highest bid to establish the purchase price. Any desired inspections must be made prior to bidding. All information contained herein was derived from sources believed to be correct. Information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Property to be sold as Separate Parcels and not to be offered as an Entirety. For other parcels see MLS #4328073(1), #4328080(2), #4328093(3).

For open house information, contact Russell T Kiko Jr., Kiko at 330-453-9187

10622 Reynolds Rd, Nelson, 44491 5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Here is the horse farm you were looking for with a 32 x 66 barn (built in 2019) with a 10' lean-to has 10 box stalls, and 3 tie stalls, a shower and tack room, water cups in all box stalls, and 3 paddocks on 5 acres. The 5 bedroom/2 full bath home has been renovated in 2018 as follows: new windows, new doors, new siding, new cabinets, new interlocking vinyl flooring on the first floor, and a new 12 x 30 porch. The second floor is not finished, and is ready for you to put your finishing touches on it to your liking. Also features a 30 x 40 shop with a 7' lean-to built in 2019 that has a half bath and cabinets. There are also two 16 x 32 block buildings. There is no electric on this property. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Crist F Miller, MB Realty at 330-527-3000