House hunt Winslow: See what’s on the market now

(Winslow, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winslow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5731 Pleasant Drive Lane, Winslow, 86047 4 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,907 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Spacious brick home that sits on 2.89 acres with a SHARED WELL! The property has been completed re-leveled in 2020 with a life time guarantee. There are 2 family rooms + formal dining, perfect for entertaining. The exterior offers amazing views with a wrap around porch/covered patio. Schedule your tour today!

2205 Caddyshack Lane, Winslow, 86047 5 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,757 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful Custom home has everything you are looking for! It sits on a huge corner lot with nearly 3/4 acre w/ block fence. Inside the 'Wow' moments keep coming! The recently remodeled Kitchen features new granite, gas cooktop, indoor grill, and tons of storage! There is lots of counter space so everyone can get in on the fun! The living room has vaulted ceilings & plenty of room for entertaining. 5 bedrooms give this home so many possibilities for you! The ground floor Master suite is large and luxurious, w/ tons of natural light! The Master bath has lots of upgrades, making it feel like a home spa! There is another bedroom and full bath downstairs, while the upstairs features 3 beds & a full bath! Top it all off with owned solar, saving you so much in electric bills! Call for appt.

709 E Oak Street, Winslow, 86047 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1969

FANTASTIC opportunity for a single family home in Winslow. Very spacious 1700 soft 4bed/2bath home. Multiple renovations, new roof installed last year, within walking distance to High School, Junior high, City Parks and Recreational Areas. Don't miss out on this one, please call/text/email listing agent to schedule showing!

909 N Williamson Avenue, Winslow, 86047 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Awesome opportunity for a single family home in Winslow sitting on a spacious lot size. Walking distance to Winslow High School! There are double pane windows through out and two separate out buildings in the back yard that would make great work shops, sheds, etc. Priced to sell quick, do not miss out on this one!

