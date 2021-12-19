ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

House hunt Winslow: See what’s on the market now

Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 2 days ago

(Winslow, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winslow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzjDR_0dR5v55400

5731 Pleasant Drive Lane, Winslow, 86047

4 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,907 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Spacious brick home that sits on 2.89 acres with a SHARED WELL! The property has been completed re-leveled in 2020 with a life time guarantee. There are 2 family rooms + formal dining, perfect for entertaining. The exterior offers amazing views with a wrap around porch/covered patio. Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact Sam Lerma Real Estate Team, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-188081)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRHGV_0dR5v55400

2205 Caddyshack Lane, Winslow, 86047

5 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,757 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful Custom home has everything you are looking for! It sits on a huge corner lot with nearly 3/4 acre w/ block fence. Inside the 'Wow' moments keep coming! The recently remodeled Kitchen features new granite, gas cooktop, indoor grill, and tons of storage! There is lots of counter space so everyone can get in on the fun! The living room has vaulted ceilings & plenty of room for entertaining. 5 bedrooms give this home so many possibilities for you! The ground floor Master suite is large and luxurious, w/ tons of natural light! The Master bath has lots of upgrades, making it feel like a home spa! There is another bedroom and full bath downstairs, while the upstairs features 3 beds & a full bath! Top it all off with owned solar, saving you so much in electric bills! Call for appt.

For open house information, contact Stacie R Priest, Squaw Peak Realty at 623-374-9363

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6299772)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCo9K_0dR5v55400

709 E Oak Street, Winslow, 86047

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1969

FANTASTIC opportunity for a single family home in Winslow. Very spacious 1700 soft 4bed/2bath home. Multiple renovations, new roof installed last year, within walking distance to High School, Junior high, City Parks and Recreational Areas. Don't miss out on this one, please call/text/email listing agent to schedule showing!

For open house information, contact Corrina Smith, eXp Realty at 888-847-5320

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-186968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kovw6_0dR5v55400

909 N Williamson Avenue, Winslow, 86047

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Awesome opportunity for a single family home in Winslow sitting on a spacious lot size. Walking distance to Winslow High School! There are double pane windows through out and two separate out buildings in the back yard that would make great work shops, sheds, etc. Priced to sell quick, do not miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Samantha Lerma, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-186317)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Squaw Peak Realty#High School
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Winslow Times

Winslow Times

Winslow, AZ
42
Followers
263
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy