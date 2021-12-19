ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Raymondville market now

Raymondville Bulletin
Raymondville Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Raymondville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raymondville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGlmW_0dR5uzww00

385 9Th, Raymondville, 78580

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Unique Property built on .63 of an acre inside city limits. Home has been in the family since 1928, family says lets sell and bring us your offers. Home has seen it's better days, this home is in need of some TLC. Fix up the home, or tear it down and create 3 city lots from the land. Options are endless with this property.

For open house information, contact Lisa Castillo-Salinas, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-367361)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPVrX_0dR5uzww00

8293 W State Highway 186, Raymondville, 78580

4 Beds 5 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 2003

WOW! This is a very rare find! This home features over 3500 square feet of living space on almost 22 acres!! You will also be astounded by the almost 2000 square foot barn which has recently added covered carport area that is approx. 710 sq. ft. This covered area is the perfect place to store an RV, boat and more! There is also a full bathroom in the barn. The home is absolutely spectacular! With 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, you will have plenty of space for everyone. There is also a bonus room upstairs which could be converted into a 5th bedroom if needed. There is even a media that was set up, and the projector and screen stay! All kitchen appliances stay with the house. Schedule your appointment and come and see all this place has to offer! This is country living at its finest!

For open house information, contact BRANDON AND AUDREY TEAM, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29728007)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Raymondville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville, TX
47
Followers
277
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy