Take a look at these homes on the Raymondville market now

(Raymondville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raymondville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

385 9Th, Raymondville, 78580 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Unique Property built on .63 of an acre inside city limits. Home has been in the family since 1928, family says lets sell and bring us your offers. Home has seen it's better days, this home is in need of some TLC. Fix up the home, or tear it down and create 3 city lots from the land. Options are endless with this property.

8293 W State Highway 186, Raymondville, 78580 4 Beds 5 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 2003

WOW! This is a very rare find! This home features over 3500 square feet of living space on almost 22 acres!! You will also be astounded by the almost 2000 square foot barn which has recently added covered carport area that is approx. 710 sq. ft. This covered area is the perfect place to store an RV, boat and more! There is also a full bathroom in the barn. The home is absolutely spectacular! With 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, you will have plenty of space for everyone. There is also a bonus room upstairs which could be converted into a 5th bedroom if needed. There is even a media that was set up, and the projector and screen stay! All kitchen appliances stay with the house. Schedule your appointment and come and see all this place has to offer! This is country living at its finest!

