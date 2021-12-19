Check out these homes for sale in Monroe now

(Monroe, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13514 Ne Winslow, Winslow, 61089 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Starter Home! Located on .43 acres sits this 1.5 story brick home with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, galley style kitchen, formal dining room, main floor master bedroom, main floor laundry, and a 2 stall detached garage. Upper level has bedroom 2 and a bonus room.

12361 Henderson, Orangeville, 61060 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in None

If you have you been looking for OPEN SPACES, COUNTRY VIEWS or HORSE PROPERTY, you MUST come and see this one! Located on 8.22 acres in Orangeville IL, sits a beautiful 2 story farmhouse, enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch, open the front door into a 12 x 10 foyer, take a walk up the stairs to the four nice sized bedrooms, each with closets, hallway with built-ins, a full bath, and a walk - up attic for future expansions, attic has been insulated with spray foam. The first floor has a 20 x 10’7 mudroom room with a half bath, kitchen, first floor laundry with a new washer and dryer. Grab a book to read from the built-in bookcases that are in the den, then cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace that is in the family room where you can also check out the views of the HORSE pasture, gardens, and outdoor riding arena. There are two furnaces, two central air conditioners, an insulated two car detached garage with a covered entrance from the service door to the basement door entrance, several outbuildings, an outdoor riding arena, 2 electric fenced in pastures (seller is taking the electric fence controller) and a HORSE barn that has 2- 12 x 12 fully matted stalls, Heated Nelson automatic waterers, 12 ft wide aisle, 10 x 12 feed room, 8 x 12 tack room, 4 x 12 storage aisle all with paving brick for better footing. A 10 x 12 wash rack with frost free hydrant and rough cement floor with drain, 20 x 36 run in, water lines run separately to run in, stalls, and wash rack, Walk-up stairs into hayloft, which has drop down doors into stalls and run in. Enclosed 12 x 40 truck / trailer parking, outdoor arena is 65x125

825 11Th St, Monroe, 53566 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom Old Style home. Beautiful hard wood trim through out the home and hard wood floors that need a little polishing up. Tall ceilings and pocket doors on the first floor. Original classic doors in the home. Newer roof and windows. Fenced in backyard with a small covered porch in the back and large enclosed porch in front. Gorgeous brick home!

W4031 County Road C, Monticello, 53570 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Est. completion April 2022. Incredible views from this one of a kind custom built ranch home on 5+ ac! Open concept features 9' ceilings, plaster walls, custom fireplace, split bedroom floor plan & 2 large covered porches. Kitchen w 9’ long island w seating space, SS appliances, granite countertops, extensive walk-in pantry, & slow-close cabinet drawers & doors. The extraordinary primary ensuite features a huge fully tiled walk-in shower w dual jets & showerheads AND 2 individual concept providing separate bathroom vanities, toilets, & walk-in closets. The individualized spaces provide abundant amount of privacy & space for both in the ensuite. Rear-entry garage creates a private coutyard. Unfinished LL stubbed for full bath & 2 additional rooms. 2.5 mi. to Monticello, 40 min. to Madison

