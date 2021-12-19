ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Check out these homes for sale in Monroe now

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Monroe, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kT174_0dR5unbS00

13514 Ne Winslow, Winslow, 61089

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Starter Home! Located on .43 acres sits this 1.5 story brick home with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, galley style kitchen, formal dining room, main floor master bedroom, main floor laundry, and a 2 stall detached garage. Upper level has bedroom 2 and a bonus room.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM SCHEIDER, PAT BROWN REALTY at 815-369-5599

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202108113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p89v1_0dR5unbS00

12361 Henderson, Orangeville, 61060

4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in None

If you have you been looking for OPEN SPACES, COUNTRY VIEWS or HORSE PROPERTY, you MUST come and see this one! Located on 8.22 acres in Orangeville IL, sits a beautiful 2 story farmhouse, enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch, open the front door into a 12 x 10 foyer, take a walk up the stairs to the four nice sized bedrooms, each with closets, hallway with built-ins, a full bath, and a walk - up attic for future expansions, attic has been insulated with spray foam. The first floor has a 20 x 10’7 mudroom room with a half bath, kitchen, first floor laundry with a new washer and dryer. Grab a book to read from the built-in bookcases that are in the den, then cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace that is in the family room where you can also check out the views of the HORSE pasture, gardens, and outdoor riding arena. There are two furnaces, two central air conditioners, an insulated two car detached garage with a covered entrance from the service door to the basement door entrance, several outbuildings, an outdoor riding arena, 2 electric fenced in pastures (seller is taking the electric fence controller) and a HORSE barn that has 2- 12 x 12 fully matted stalls, Heated Nelson automatic waterers, 12 ft wide aisle, 10 x 12 feed room, 8 x 12 tack room, 4 x 12 storage aisle all with paving brick for better footing. A 10 x 12 wash rack with frost free hydrant and rough cement floor with drain, 20 x 36 run in, water lines run separately to run in, stalls, and wash rack, Walk-up stairs into hayloft, which has drop down doors into stalls and run in. Enclosed 12 x 40 truck / trailer parking, outdoor arena is 65x125

For open house information, contact Pamela Smith, Key Realty, Inc at 815-713-1100

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202107088)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jo4pA_0dR5unbS00

825 11Th St, Monroe, 53566

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom Old Style home. Beautiful hard wood trim through out the home and hard wood floors that need a little polishing up. Tall ceilings and pocket doors on the first floor. Original classic doors in the home. Newer roof and windows. Fenced in backyard with a small covered porch in the back and large enclosed porch in front. Gorgeous brick home!

For open house information, contact Nathan Lancaster, Century 21 Advantage at 608-329-2200

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1925206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpGw5_0dR5unbS00

W4031 County Road C, Monticello, 53570

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Est. completion April 2022. Incredible views from this one of a kind custom built ranch home on 5+ ac! Open concept features 9' ceilings, plaster walls, custom fireplace, split bedroom floor plan & 2 large covered porches. Kitchen w 9’ long island w seating space, SS appliances, granite countertops, extensive walk-in pantry, & slow-close cabinet drawers & doors. The extraordinary primary ensuite features a huge fully tiled walk-in shower w dual jets & showerheads AND 2 individual concept providing separate bathroom vanities, toilets, & walk-in closets. The individualized spaces provide abundant amount of privacy & space for both in the ensuite. Rear-entry garage creates a private coutyard. Unfinished LL stubbed for full bath & 2 additional rooms. 2.5 mi. to Monticello, 40 min. to Madison

For open house information, contact Richard Nelson, RE/MAX Property Shop at 608-764-5451

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1919099)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Monroe, WI
Business
City
Madison, WI
City
Monroe, WI
Monroe, WI
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Horse Barn#Long Island#Windows#Great Starter Home#Orangeville Il
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Monroe Bulletin

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe, WI
46
Followers
296
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy