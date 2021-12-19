House hunt Cody: See what’s on the market now

(Cody, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cody. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

15 Mashie Club, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1977

CHARMING GOLF COURSE HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOT! This home has been remodeled floor to ceiling and is located near the east fairway 9th hole of Olive Glenn Golf Course! Tee off on Hole 10 & play the back 9 or a full 18 holes & make the full loop back home to relax on the perfectly shaded covered back porch while you sip an ice cold Arnold Palmer and enjoy the good life & scenic mtn views!

10 Cleek Club, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,341 Square Feet | Built in 1978

One very special home on 0.49 ac golf course lot. The heart of the home is the stunning kitchen/sunroom and the wide open views out large sunroom windows. Spacious living room/dining room. Central entry hall has access to all areas of the home. Beautiful and private back yard patio. Finished basement has office, 2 bdrm, another full bath and family room.

2120 Kerper Blvd., S, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Motivated! Established quiet neighborhood. Front of the home faces Dacken Park which you can see out the beautiful large kitchen windows. Wood deck in the front & a concrete slab in the back for BBQ's. Remodeled interior. Original hardwood flooring. Underground sprinkler system. Beautiful fenced back yard with a storage shed that has shelving. Hedges for privacy in back.

67 Winchester Dr, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Coming Soon! No maintenance condo between Cody & Yellowstone Park! Explore the allure of area: blue ribbon fishing, hiking & recreating during the day & relaxing w/ all of the modern amenities in the country at night. Quality finishes to be; granite counters, tile shower & bathroom floors, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace.Come pick your finishes. Seller is a licensed Wyoming Realtor.

