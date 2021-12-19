Check out these homes for sale in Mesquite now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mesquite, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mesquite. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wm5A3_0dR5uWXz00

1070 Chaparral Dr, Mesquite, 89027

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This gorgeous and meticulously maintained townhome is perfectly positioned for year round use. The eastern facing covered patio with views of the lush golf course and majestic mountains are the perfect location for your morning coffee or evening beverage or you can relax in the gated front courtyard on those fabulous winter days. The landscaping is mature and colorful and completely maintained by the Home Owner's Association. The roomy kitchen is beautiful with upgraded, spacious granite countertops, plenty of cabinets for storage and stainless appliances The kitchen is open to the Great room with vaulted ceilings and skylights. There are numerous windows to enjoy the views of the outdoors. The master bedroom is spacious with a nice walk in closet. The laundry room is larger than most and is lined with cabinets for even more storage. The HOA is all inclusive and provides access to the Mesquite Vistas swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, pickle ball courts and fitness facility. This home is perfect for year-round living or a vacation getaway! A must see. You won't be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Beverly Rineck, MesquiteLink Realty at 702-343-3559

Copyright © 2021 Mesquite Real Estate Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREANV-1122983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PYil_0dR5uWXz00

1298 Rainbow Ridge, Mesquite, 89034

2 Beds 2 Baths | $538,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Set up against the Mesa, this beautiful home is a warm delight to walk into. From the Glass Entry Door to the back yard, you feel like you are in an elegant classy home! Wood looking Tile flooring through-out the home, really accentuates the beauty. Elegant Open Kitchen over looking not only the Great Room and Dining area, but gives you a view of the Virgin Mountains to the East. The Den is used currently for model planes that has great table space. Your backyard space is oversized and has a Zen Waterfall that would be perfect to dip your feet in after that long hike in Zion. The garage has a 2' extension as well as an AC unit, and garage coated flooring. Come take a look at this beautiful home and enjoy the lifestyle. Sun City Mesquite is the place to be!

For open house information, contact Debra Parsley, MesquiteLink Realty at 702-343-3559

Copyright © 2021 Mesquite Real Estate Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREANV-1122736)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJyxq_0dR5uWXz00

877 Buena Vista Cir, Mesquite, 89027

3 Beds 4 Baths | $647,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in 1994

To view property in 3-D, copy & paste this link in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dRYrdHQD6J4. One of a kind spatial custom home with no HOA on quiet cul-de-sac Unique designer features & 42 foot long climate controlled RV Garage with 12' x 12' door. Flat stone boulder steps lead to 8 foot double entry doors. Large great room has propane fireplace and wet bar. Gourmet kitchen with work surface, double oven & window over sink. Dining room can accommodate lengthy dining table with ten chairs. All 3 bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, ceiling fans & plantation shutters. Large master bedroom has an electric skylight, spacious walk-in closet, garden jetted tub, walk-in shower & steam room that is self cleaning. 8' high doorways, pocket doors, 3 zoned heat pumps, 2 stainless steel 80-gallon hot water tanks, electronic air cleaners, instant hot water, home alarm system, central vacuum, recirculating hot water system & RO water system. Large 66' x 11' covered patio, tile flooring & water misting system overlooks decorative landscaped backyard with tranquil sounding water feature made of natural flat stone boulders. Garage has plug-in for RV/electric car & plumbed for RV.

For open house information, contact Renald Leduc, Sun City Realty at 170-256-18418

Copyright © 2021 Mesquite Real Estate Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREANV-1122791)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDrce_0dR5uWXz00

657 Morning Sun Way, Mesquite, 89027

3 Beds 2 Baths | $739,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,481 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This incredible, quality built home is located in the gated community of Sun Crest and offers expansive views from its elevated perimeter home site. A new salt water swimming pool & spa fills the backyard with color and ambiance. Gorgeous sunsets over the Flat Top Mesa are often so the oversized patio, privacy wall, custom fire pit and costly auto solar shades are appreciated. Including 2X6 construction & dual heat pumps, the interior is gorgeous and the floor plan is open. Beautiful tile & upgraded carpet cover the floors and neutral paint is appreciated. Ceiling fans, speakers for surround sound & water softener are nice upgrades. The kitchen is awesome, hosting a sizable flat granite island, upgraded stainless appliances and a grand walk-in "Butler's Pantry" to die for! The owner's suite is large and has a slider out to the private Jacuzzi while the ensuite includes a beautiful walk-in tiled shower, soaking tub, dual sinks & large walk in closet. Double doors open up the den/office and tray ceilings are a nice touch. The laundry room has additional cabinetry and a utility sink... great bonus! Enjoy the oversized 690 SF garage w/ plenty of room for vehicles, toys or golf cart.

For open house information, contact Michelle Hampsten, Keller Williams Southern Nevada at 702-857-8060

Copyright © 2021 Mesquite Real Estate Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREANV-1123005)

