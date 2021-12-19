ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

North Chicago-curious? These homes are on the market

North Chicago Times
 2 days ago

(North Chicago, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in North Chicago. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13020 West 29Th Street, Wadsworth, 60099

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Stunning Craftsman quality home on nearly 1/3 acre. Hardwood flooring throughout first floor, newly to die for updated kitchen including gorgeous hickory cabinets, quartz counters, with pull out drawers, stainless steel appliances, tasteful glass tile backsplash and lovely lighting choices. The Sunroom addition is a flex space for formal dining room, separate four season sun room or waiting for your creative touch. The huge living room has a cathedral ceiling. Each window (except addition) boasts Pella windows with interior blinds for ease of cleaning. New carpeting in the second floor and updated bathrooms for beauty and enjoyment including tile flooring and granite & Corian counters. Lower level family room and large laundry area expands the living area. This home boasts a whole house water filter, reverse Osmosis water system on the refrigerator, Generac generator, tank-less hot water heater, Sunsetter awning, Oak banisters, Cedar closet, ADT security system, new AC, New furnace, Wi-Fi Thermostat, whole house vac system, 2 new asphalt driveways, 10'x8' shed. A workshop is next to the 2.5 car immaculate garage with sealed floor. This gem has received loving care. Easy to find - it's the nicest home on the block. It will go fast.

For open house information, contact Laura Swinden, RE/MAX Suburban at 847-367-8686

12583 West Blossom Avenue, Beach Park, 60087

4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom-built home being sold by its original owner! The original owners have taken pride in their beautifully built CUSTOM HOME and have taken pristine care of it. This sprawling 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on almost half an acre! Step into the jaw-dropping, two-story foyer, where you're greeted by a grand staircase and the breathtaking two-story living room. The double layer of windows throughout the space makes it bright and airy with tons of natural light flowing in. The formal living room is open to the formal dining room, making this the ideal space to entertain guests! The spacious, eat-in kitchen offers a breakfast bar, a pantry, tile flooring, and is open to the beautiful family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and double French doors that lead you out to the patio. The master suite has double vanities, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, separate toilet room, and a walk-in closet! There's even more to enjoy outdoors from the huge, composite deck overlooking the spacious backyard, a large storage shed, and fruit trees lining the property. This home has everything you're looking for and more, the original owners invite you to schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Tamara Hernandez, RE/MAX American Dream at 847-495-5555

1004 Harris Road, Grayslake, 60030

4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Prairie Crossing-- This home features dark oak hardwood throughout the first floor. First floor also features a full bedroom and full bath that could be used as a master. Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, solid surface tops, stainless appliances, ceramic tile and a large pantry. Upstairs has a spacious master suite with private bath and two other bedroom., and another full bathroom. Upstairs laundry! Full deep pour basement with bathroom rough-in. Paver patio . 2 car garage. Walk to train.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Scheffler, Century 21 Affiliated Maki at 847-336-7333

930 Taylor Drive, Gurnee, 60031

2 Beds 2 Baths | $116,900 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1978

WELCOME HOME to this wonderful Cedar model in the sought after Heather Ridge Community that is available for the first time. This serene spacious 1380 sq ft unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room and separate dining room makes for great entertaining. The kitchen has loads of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom with w/i closet and bathroom w/shower. Generous sized 2nd bedroom. In unit laundry completes this home. Enjoy the peace and quiet on your large balcony with its beautiful view overlooking the golf course and grounds. Storage unit #7 and indoor heated parking space #7 included. This is a wonderful unit that just needs updating. The possibilities are endless. HeatherRidge is a beautiful community that features scenic walking trails, 9 hole golf course, tennis courts, pool, sundeck, clubhouse, security and so much more. The Libertyville Metra station is just 11 minutes away. Close to I-294, Great America, Shopping, Restaurants. Estate Sale As-Is

For open house information, contact Beth Colen, Homesmart Connect LLC at 847-495-5000

