Pastor plans neighborhood meeting after deadly shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a man in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Langdale Drive.

Homeowners association president Pastor Willie Burrell, Jr. told Channel 9 that he’s been living in this neighborhood for about two decades, and while he has seen some break-ins, shootings aren’t something that’s commonly heard around the neighborhood.

Burrell said he heard five gunshots around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found an adult man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

According to police, one person was detained but no one is facing charges at this time.

“This is a sweet neighborhood the people here care about their properties. they want to try and enjoy one another and watch out for one another,” Burrell said. “We just don’t want to see things like this happen.”

Burrell said he plans to hold a meeting this week to address the deadly shooting that happened in his neighborhood.

Channel 9 noticed that some neighbors do have security systems in front of their homes but it’s unclear whether they were able to snap a shot of the shooter.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).