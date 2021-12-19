Check out these homes for sale in Winfield now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

 2 days ago

(Winfield, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vweu_0dR5uQFd00

1225 E 8Th, Winfield, 67156

4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Wonderful family home that has been the heart of the sellers family for many, many years-3 generations have called this home. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large formal dining room as well as a space to eat in the large kitchen. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has lots of counter space and storage. The sunroom is the perfect spot for growing plants or relaxing and reading a book. There is a small basement for storage and storms and a nice deck off the sunroom. All the rooms in the house are spacious and there is lots of storage space throughout the home. The garage was converted to studio/storage years ago. The back yard is shady and quiet. Give this great home a good look- it could be your forever home!

For open house information, contact Becky Long, ALBRIGHT REALTY at 620-221-SOLD7653

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEFrK_0dR5uQFd00

1417 E 2Nd Ave, Winfield, 67156

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 982 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great starter home or investment opportunity! This adorable little bungalow has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with an open kitchen, living and dining area. The home contains a shared garage, with a large deck on the backside of the home.

For open house information, contact Jamie Wilkerson, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iXDB_0dR5uQFd00

1414 E 4Th, Winfield, 67156

4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 1874

This home is ready for you! New Roof, new paint, carpet, & vinyl! 4th bedroom is on main floor and could be a den or bedroom your choice. Fenced backyard. Central heat and air. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Kansas.

For open house information, contact RICK HOPPER, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NDhD_0dR5uQFd00

423 16Th, Winfield, 67156

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1940

3 bedroom, 2 bath corner lot with a attached carport. Newer roof.

For open house information, contact Brian Hopper, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS.

