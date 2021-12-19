Check out these Clearlake homes on the market

(Clearlake, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clearlake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14320 Ridge Road, Clearlake, 95422 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Unique 2 story, the entry area upper level has 2 possible bedrooms, additional room that would work as a dining area. Kitchen with lots of upgraded cabinets, stairs lead down to large rock-lined room with monitor type heater, & slider to easily access the large det. garage with an auto door @ each end. The home is also equipped with split-type heat & air. Seller-owned solar panels on both the house and garage with auto doors @ each end. 220 electric & workbench Large fenced parcel with a great deal of cement with room to park, several cars, boats or RVs. Recent new roof & foundation, Separate laundry room. This property has many areas for either gardening or having a cactus garden.

For open house information, contact Sharon Bassham, Greenhouse Realty at 707-995-8020

14219 Mcbride Court, Clearlake Oaks, 95423 2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautifully well maintained home on .47 acre.

For open house information, contact Robert Willroy, Country Air Properties at 707-928-5113

4150 Aztec Road, Kelseyville, 95451 2 Beds 2 Baths | $228,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This move in ready remodeled home with high efficiency mini-split Heat and Cooling and additional AC unit in one of the bedrooms is ready for a new owner. Newer roof, electrical wiring and plumbing. Custom epoxy counters with folding counter for additional seating. Induction cook tops and extra storage. Open concept with custom woodstove for chilly evenings. Engineered wood laminate flooring throughout and a bright sunny location. This will be a great home for vacations, a retirement home or for investment. All furnishings and appliances are included! Large patio in the backyard with a view of the lake. There are fruit trees in the backyard including a Peach Tree, Plum tree and two apple trees. The yard is completely fenced with draught tolerant plants and a circular driveway with two carport spaces and two storage sheds. Lake County has some of the best bass fishing in the country and this property has parking for your boat. This home is very energy efficient with very low PG&E bills, less than $50 per month!

For open house information, contact Julia Richardson, RE/MAX Gold Lake County at 707-262-5700

14840 Cresta Avenue, Clearlake, 95422 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOOKING FOR A "NICE" HOME?.....JUST MOVE IN AND LOOK NO FARTHER! SPOTLESS HOME WITH MANY "RECENT" UPGRADES IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS , STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER.... NEW $12,000 ROOF 5 YEARS AGO....THERMAL/ INSULATED WINDOWS.....MONITOR HEATER & CENTRAL HEAT - AIR ALSO....LARGE LOT WITH PLENTY OF PARKING & NEAR NEW STORAGE BUILDING....PLUS>>>> A LITTLE STUDIO 15 ' AWAY FOR "GRUMPY" GRAMPS OR "SWEET" GRAMMY. OK, MAYBE THE KID WITH THE GUITAR!.....BACKUP GENERATOR INSTALLED FOR THE PGE SHUT OFF SCENARIO.....WALKING DISTANCE TO GROCERY STORE, ADVENTIST HEALTH, 6 RESTAURANTS, ETC. AND. THE BOAT RAMP & LAKESIDE PARK 1/2? MILE.....

For open house information, contact Norm Winters, Blue Water Realty at 707-350-2891